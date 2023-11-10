BUCYRUS — November 12 to 18 is National Community Foundation Week, and The Community Foundation for Crawford County wants to use this time to raise awareness of their local impact and the importance of community foundations in general.

Community Foundations hold endowment funds that provide a permanent source of income for nonprofit organizations, schools and other good causes.

They also hold scholarship funds which seek to alleviate college debt, as well as increase our education attainment level.

Finally, they are also a grantmaking public charity dedicated to improving the quality of lives for their community.

Here locally, those grants have differed greatly in purpose and include everything from helping North Central State College Foundation establish the Crawford Success Center, giving to the American Red Cross to help local families after house fires, and even granting to the Crawford Partnership and Crawford Works to support economic, community and workforce development.

“It is a community foundation’s charge to try to unite people and institutions to more effectively address the community’s most critical and persistent challenges,” said Lisa Workman, Foundation President.

“As our mission statement reflects, we strive to support quality and lasting investments both now and for generations to come.

The Foundation would especially like to recognize and thank our supporters on Nov. 15, which is National Philanthropy Day!”

Community foundations are independent, public entities that steward philanthropic resources from institutional and individual donors to local nonprofits and represent one of the fastest-growing forms of philanthropy.

As community foundations find solutions for communities large and small, urban and rural – it is the collective work of these organizations that will have the most profound impact.

Community Foundation for Crawford County

Week was created in 1989 by former President George H.W. Bush to recognize the work of community foundations throughout America and their collaborative approach to working with the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to address community problems.

As The Community Foundation for Crawford County asserts in their tag line, “Home is Why!”