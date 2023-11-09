Charlotte Ann Daugherty, 89, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Wedgewood Estates.

Charlotte was born on February 19, 1934 in Mansfield, Ohio, and has remained a life-long resident of Mansfield. She was the daughter of Miller and Donna (Arnold) Guiher. Charlotte was a 1952 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She went on to attend and graduate from Ashland University and Indiana University. Charlotte was an educator with the Mansfield City Schools for 30 years, and a member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association.

She leaves behind her children Ben (Linda) Daugherty, Frank (Cheryl) Daugherty, Mike (Carol) Daugherty, and Jo Sublett. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene Daugherty; and her siblings, Elaine Conley and David Guiher.

Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the Daugherty family.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield