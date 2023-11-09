MANSFIELD — Four local military veterans are scheduled to speak Saturday during the annual Veterans Day event in downtown Mansfield.

The event is arranged by the Richland County Veterans Service Commission.

Remarks by Larry Corn, Larry Moore, Debra Robinson and Doug Theaker at the Gazebo in Central Park will immediately follow the parade, which will form at 10 a.m. on Marion Avenue between Wood Street and the five-way light.

The parade will step off at the five-way light at the intersections of Park Avenue West, Bowman Street and Marion Avenue.

It will travel down Park Avenue West to Central Park and end at the Gazebo at 11 a.m. — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, marking the end of World War I in 1918, “the war to end all wars.”

The four speakers represent a variety of military branches:

— Larry Corn is a U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army veteran. He began his military career in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1968 to 1970, including a tour in Vietnam. He continued his military service as a full time military technician in the Ohio Army National Guard from 1970 to 1995. That service included a deployment to the Persian Gulf as a procurement officer for a transportation battalion.

— Larry Moore served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee. A Vietnam veteran, he served from 1968 to 1970.

— Debra Robinson served full-time in the Ohio Air National Guard’s 179th Airlift Wing from 1981 to 2009. She retired as a chief master sergeant and superintendent of finance.

— Doug Theaker served in the U.S. Navy Ready Reserve from 1953 to 1954 and the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1956 during the Korean War.

The program at the Gazebo will include:

— a welcome from Bruce Phipps, commander of the Joint Veterans Council.

— presentation of the colors by a color guard.

— National Anthem by John Darby

— Pledge of Allegiance by Josh Hurrell

— Invocation by William Loughman, chaplain for veterans’ hospice.

— Wreath presentation by the Jared Mansfield Chapter of the DAR.

— Introduction of speakers by Jarrett Estep.

— Salute to the honored dead and “Taps” by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad.

— Benediction by William Loughman