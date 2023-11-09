MANSFIELD — Bond was set at $5 million cash Thursday morning for a 22-year-old charged with murder in an Oct. 27 Halloween party shooting that killed two people and wounded four others.

Mansfield Municipal Court Magistrate John McCollister set the bond during an initial appearance for Cyrus Jalyn Ellerbe, who was arrested Wednesday by Mansfield police detectives as an investigation continues into the shooting incident at 810 Ferndale Ave.

“Mr. Ellerbe, you are present for your initial appearance on the charge of murder, a felony in the first degree, and discharging a firearm or on or near a prohibited premises, a felony of a third degree,” McCollister said.

Mansfield Municipal Court Magistrate John McCollister presides over the initial appearance on Thursday morning.

Ellerbe, whose address in court records is listed as 378 Jade Ave., participated in the court appearance via a live video feed from the Richland County Jail. The appearance lasted less than a minute.

“Your bond is hereby set at a $5 million cash and personal recognizance bond,” the magistrate said.

“A no-contact order is ordered with the alleged victims and their families. Electronic monitoring is also ordered should you be released. You are hereby appointed an attorney and you are set for preliminary hearing. There is nothing further at this time. Thank you,” McCollister said.

According to Mansfield Municipal Court records, the court appointed Mansfield attorney Joshua Brown to represent Ellerbe. A preliminary pre-trial meeting is scheduled Tuesday at 9 a.m. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.

A preliminary hearing this instance is used to determine if there is sufficient evidence to bind the defendant over to common pleas court and have the case considered by a grand jury.

Cyrus Jalyn Ellerbe appears in Mansfield Municipal Court on Thursday via live video link from the Richland County Jail.

Charges were filed after consultation with the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office, Mansfield police said Wednesday.

According to Municipal Court records, the only previous charges against Ellerbe were two minor traffic infractions in 2023 and 2021.

There is no record for Ellerbe in Richland County Common Pleas Court online records.

The charges stem from a shooting incident that killed Brandon Collins, 18, and Jarmel Boyd, 17, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

They were the the 10th and 11th homicides Mansfield police have handled in 2023.

The ages of the four victims wounded ranged from 14 to 19 years of age, according to police.

It doesn’t appear Ellerbe is the only suspect in the case. Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch said Wednesday afternoon that the case is still being investigated.

The chief said detectives, as part of their ongoing investigation, interviewed Ellerbe at the police station on Wednesday and took him into custody.

“The Mansfield Division of Police would like to thank the community for their support and diligence thus far while reminding everyone that the investigation into this shooting incident is ongoing and detectives are continuing to gather additional facts,” Porch said.

“We encourage any member of the community that has information regarding this investigation to call our crime tip line at 419-522-7463 and remain anonymous or contact Det. Sgt. Jered Kingsborough at 419-755-9729 or Det. Korey Kaufman at 419-755-9748,” Porch said.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. at a house in a residential neighborhood apparently rented for the party, which police said was attended by 40 to 50 young people.

Ellerbe is a 2020 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. During his senior year, he was selected second-team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference in football on a Tygers’ team that finished 13-2 and lost in the Division III state championship game.

Ellerbee, a wide receiver and defensive back, had 33 catches for 497 yards and four TDs, averaging 15 yards per reception. He also had 29 tackles and one interception on defense.