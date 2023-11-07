LOUDONVILLE — Sometimes crap happens. And if you’re a livestock farmer, it’s guaranteed to happen every single day.

How you plan to handle that crap is a key component to a successful operation.

That’s why area soil and water conservation district from Ashland, Holmes, Medina and Lorain counties are joining forces with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District to present a Conservation Chat: Rated M for Manure this December at the Ohio Theater in Loudonville.

Guaranteed to be free from boring lectures and regulations, this literal “poop show” is designed to help are livestock and crop farmers alike take advantage of using manure as a valuable nutrient source while minimizing the risk of pollution.

This free event will take place on Dec. 5 on the big screen of the theater and will feature Ohio State University’s Glen Arnold. He will be talking about the agronomics behind using manure as a nutrient source.

In addition, Frances Springer from the Ohio Department of Agriculture will showcase best management practices for manure in pictures.

“No one likes to sit through boring lectures and hearing lists of rules and regulations,” said Jane Houin, Ashland SWCD director.

“We’ve worked really hard to pull in some great outside partners and speakers to present a much more visual, user-friendly look at manure on the farm — the good, the bad and the ugly of using feces from all the species and how to develop a plan that maximizes the value of manure while minimizing the risk of manure spills or discharge into our waterways.”

Arnold is a manure nutrient management specialist with Ohio State. His research focuses on using liquid livestock manure to replace commercial fertilizer.

Applying manure to growing crops creates an in-season window for manure application, which reduced application of manure in the fall.

As livestock producers strive to make better use of the nutrients in manure, Arnold finds they are hauling manure greater distances.

Capturing the value of the nutrients in the manure can help pay for the additional manure hauling expense.

But having manure on the farm is not without risk. Springer has spent much of her career working with farmers to minimize nutrient runoff from manure applications in the Grand Lake Saint Mary watershed.

Those years of in the field experience have provided her the opportunity to tell the story of best management practices for manure application in pictures.

This event is free to the public but does require pre-registration. Pizza, popcorn and water will be provided at no cost to all attendees.

Other drinks and candies will be available to purchase at the theater’s concession stand.

Reservations can be made online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/conservation-chat-rated-m-for-manure-tickets-714810155417 or by calling 419-281-7645.