LOUDONVILLE – The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District Art Club has announced the second annual art exhibition at the Loudonville Library.

This event will feature LPEVS student artwork. The district is excited for students to showcase their creative efforts by inviting our community to admire their work.

Save the date for the grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The afternoon will be filled with community, art and excellence as the library celebrates the dedication these students have to their craft.

In addition, appetizers and snacks will be provided at the grand opening.

The exhibition will run until Dec. 9.

“We invite all Loudonville-Perrysville families and community members to join us,” the library stated.