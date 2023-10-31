Cindy Lou Allen, of Mansfield, passed away on October 30, 2023 after an extended illness. She was 63.

She was born on December 26, 1959 to parents Gale William and Edna Mae (McVay) Allen in Mansfield, Ohio.

Cindy was a member of the Mansfield Sertoma Club, where she was always a great help in organizing their annual car show. She enjoyed multiple crafts and making pumpkin rolls for her friends and family. Above all else though she cherished her family and loved to spend time with her grandchildren and attending their various sporting events. Her ever-present smile and snarky sense of humor that kept everyone on their toes will be missed tremendously.

She is survived by her daughter Ashley (Andrew) See, granddaughters Alexis See, Reagan See, Madisyn See, sister Cathy Setser, brothers Steve Allen and Greg (Christine) Allen, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The Allen family will receive friends on Thursday November 2, 2023 from 3-5 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring Cindy’s life will begin immediately at 5 p.m. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will speak.

Contributions can be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.

