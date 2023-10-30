Jeanette Marie Allard, age 91, a Shelby / Richland County resident for over 84 years died Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Marion General Hospital.

Born Jan 14, 1932, in Shelby, OH to Clarence and Nina Bly, she grew up in Ganges, OH where her father owned the general store and John Deere dealership. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Ganges until 2nd grade then attended Shelby City Schools. She was involved in the choir, band and was a majorette during her high school years, graduating in 1950. Jeanette attended Baldwin Wallace where she was a majorette and a member of Delta Zeta sorority. She obtained her degree in teaching.

She taught for 32 years, beginning her career at Highland High School in Medina County (1955-58). Then moved to Shelby where she taught from 1960 – 77 and finally Pioneer JVS from 1977 – 1988. She taught business subjects including business law, typing, shorthand and accounting. Her involvement extended outside the classroom as she served as advisor to Tri-Hi-Y and to the typists for Whippet Tales, the school newspaper. Jeanette finished her career as a Curriculum Consultant at Pioneer JVS (years 1986-2001)

More than 2,500 students benefited from Mrs. Allard’s teaching and guidance. Over the years she regularly saw many of her students in the community and even far from home. She always remained interested in their lives, families, and careers. She inspired many to achieve a higher level than the students themselves thought was possible. Teaching was her passion, and she has endless stories she fondly talks about her students. Celebrated into the Shelby High School Hall of Distinction in 2019.

Jeanette is the loving mother of Mark (Darice) Allard of Powell Ohio, and Vicki (Shane) Kimmel of Marion Ohio; proud grandma to Lindsay Allard (fiancé Jackie Cunningham) of Powell, Ohio, Matthew (Kayli) Allard of New Albany, Ohio, Dr. Kamryn Kimmel of Chicago, IL, and Nicholas Kimmel of Chicago, IL.

Proceeded in death by her mother and father, as well as a brother, and sister-in-law Charles (Anna Mae) Bly.

Survived by children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews: Charlene (Kenny) Burrer, Garry (Julie) Bly, Karen (Mark) Harvey, Jim (Cathy) Bly, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews and cousins.

Jeanette remained involved in community-related initiatives. She co-authored a book on the history of one-room schoolhouses in Richland County and participated in the preservation of Morton School, now a museum. She is a member of the First Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. She served for several years on the board of trustees for the Shelby Senior Center. She also was a board member of the Community Concert series. Her other interests include travel, bridge, antiques, golf, and anything her grandchildren were doing.

Jeanette lived at Primrose in Marion for the last year of her life where she enjoyed the other residents, loving caregivers, activities and the company of her faithful cat, Pepper.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shelby City Schools in the care of Shelby Academic Boosters at P.O Box 186, Shelby, OH or Primrose Senior Living Community of Marion in the care of Melissa Cameron at 1550 Wellness Dr. Marion, OH 43302

Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Friday, November 3, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home the following day, Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 10:00 AM with Pastor Jeffrey Croft officiating. Internment will take place at Oakland Cemetery.

