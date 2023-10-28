Surrounded by her loving family, Barbara Ann Maley, 74, passed peacefully at her home in Iberia, it was a joyous reunion with her loved ones as she arrived at Heavens Gates.

On November 14, 1948, in Kenton, Barbara was born to the late Richard and Mary (Legge) Mulholland. Barbara would marry her true love, Clarence “David” Maley on February 19, 1966, and they would treasure 57 years of marriage together, David survives in Iberia.

Barbara worked for 29 years at the Morrow County Hospital, in 2008 she decided it was time to slow down and retired so that she could enjoy time with her family. Barbara with her husband enjoyed their days worshiping at The Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Bucyrus, where Barbara was a long-standing member.

If you knew Barbara, you knew that she liked things in order, she would spend countless hours making sure that her home, and her flower beds were in pristine condition for all those who drove by or visited. In her down time, Barbara enjoyed crocheting, and working on her word puzzles. Barbara also had a competitive side, never wanting to lose while playing cards or dominos.

Barbara’s family was always her main priority, and her love for them was endless. She would go to the ends of the earth to ensure their happiness, and they will all miss their in depth talks with her. Barbara’s caring heart did not stop with her family, but extended to all those in need, she was always the first one to lend a helping hand.

Left to cherish Barbara’s memories are her husband: David; her sons: Kevin (Michelle) Maley of Galion, and Gerald “Dean” Maley of Iberia; siblings: Bill (Carol) Mulholland of Ada, Maxine (Brian) Hensley of Kenton, Tom (Deloris) Mulholland of West Mansfield, Betty (Randy) Reed of Belle Center, and Vickie (Bill) Rozman of Kenton; sister-in-law: Kathy Mulholland of Upper Sandusky; brother-in-law: Willis Moe of Hepburn; grandchildren: Tyler (Molly) Maley, and Ashlyn (Brandon) Ruby and great-grandchildren: Preston, Bruce, Raelyn, Kaylum, and Lucy.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was greeted at Heavens Gates by her siblings: Louella Dunson, Susie Moe, Jerry Mulholland, Lee Mulholland, Lary Mulholland, and Don Mulholland.

Friends may call on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with her brother Tom Mulholland officiating. Burial will follow at Iberia Cemetery.

