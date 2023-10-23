MANSFIELD — So what’s all the hullabaloo about concerning the upcoming 2024 total solar eclipse?

Why may an estimated 200,000 umbraphiles and coronaphiles descend on Richland County on April 8, 2024 — assuming the sun is shining?

You have a chance to find out on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The Richland County Emergency Management Agency will host an informational meeting for the April 8 eclipse at 7 p.m. at Madison Middle School, 1149 Grace St.

An update will be shared on countywide planning, as well as information on how individuals and families can best prepare for the eclipse, according to Richland County EMA Director Rebecca Owens.

Officials estimate Richland County could receive more than 200,000 visitors for the eclipse since the county “will be in the path of totality,” according to officials.

Many visitors are expected to arrive as early as Friday, April 5, and depart Monday evening, April 8, after the afternoon eclipse, according to Owens.

It’s expected to begin at 3:12 p.m. and offer three minutes and 12 seconds of daytime darkness when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth.

Due to the expected influx of visitors (if the weather cooperates), residents are advised to shop early in the week for groceries, medications and gas for their vehicles. Officials recommend not scheduling appointments during this time.

“Hotels and campgrounds are filling up quickly. Many schools will be closed on April 8,” Owens said.

A resource page for locals and visitors has been created on the Richland County website www.richlandcountyoh.gov/departments/eclipse 2024.

Public viewing sites are included on the eclipse web page.

Additional public meetings on the eclipse are scheduled for Nov. 13 at Madison Middle School and Jan. 23rd at Pioneer Career and Technology Center in Shelby.

Anyone with questions on the eclipse should reach out to the Richland County EMA office at 419-774-5686.