Camden Preble Shawnee scored early and often in a 51-7 win over New Lebanon Dixie during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Camden Preble Shawnee darted in front of New Lebanon Dixie 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Arrows fought to a 48-7 intermission margin at the Greyhounds’ expense.

Camden Preble Shawnee stormed to a 51-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Camden Preble Shawnee and New Lebanon Dixie squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, New Lebanon Dixie squared off with New Madison Tri-Village in a football game.

