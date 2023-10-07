Defense dominated as New Madison Tri-Village pitched a 72-0 shutout of New Lebanon Dixie on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

New Madison Tri-Village opened with a 27-0 advantage over New Lebanon Dixie through the first quarter.

The Patriots’ offense steamrolled in front for a 47-0 lead over the Greyhounds at halftime.

New Madison Tri-Village breathed fire to a 54-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Patriots held on with an 18-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time New Madison Tri-Village and New Lebanon Dixie played in a 70-3 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against Bradford and New Madison Tri-Village took on Lewisburg Tri-County North on Sept. 22 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.