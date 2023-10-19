MANSFIELD: Theresa Rose Plew, wonderful mother, doting grandmother, and loving great grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in her Mansfield home. She was 88 years old.

Born in Mansfield to parents Benedict and Jennie (DiGregorio) Saprano, Terry graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1953. She then went on to attend the Flora Stone Mather College for Women within Case Western Reserve where she earned her degree in Deaf Education. It was there that she met and fell in love with Joseph Plew and the two married on June 22, 1957. When they returned to Mansfield, Terry taught for a few years in the Deaf Education classroom at Prospect School with Mansfield City Schools.

Ultimately, her true calling was to be a wife, mother, and homemaker and in this she was exceptional. Terry’s favorite phrase was, “I have lived a fairy tale life” which included a loving and supportive husband, a devoted family, and a community of friends that valued and loved her. One of Terry’s ways to show this love was through her fabulous cooking and baking for family and friends. Whether it was her superb sauce and meatballs, making cutouts for everyone’s birthdays, homemade applesauce, or her baked from scratch pies, Terry poured her heart into everything she made and proclaimed that no guest would ever leave her house hungry.

A faithful and active member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, she served on the Funeral Luncheon Ministries, was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of Catholic Women’s Club, and served on the 100th Anniversary Celebration Committee, where she could be counted on to make Potica for bake sales and festivals at the church. Terry was also a member of the Sons of Italy, Westbrook Country Club, La Sertoma, Wives of the Mansfield Dental Society, and Mansfield Women’s Garden Club.

Happiest when she was surrounded by her family, Theresa made the holidays extra special, as she filled every room in the house with décor which was also continued throughout the year when she celebrated each season. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, reading novels, and maintaining her flower gardens. When not gardening, she loved to shop and pretty sparkly things often found their way to her home.

Theresa will be remembered as a woman who put love into every action; according to her family, she was their strongest supporter, but most importantly, their wisest teacher.

She is survived by her daughter Karen (Jeff) Knight of Dublin, her son Scott (Marcia) Plew of Lexington; grandchildren Morgan (Mike) Winter, Kelsey Knight, Kendal Knight, Sarah (Steve) Beattie, Ashley (Jake) Blackstone, and Joseph (Elyssa) Plew; great grandchildren Logan, Owen, Wyatt, Josephine, Audrey, Aden, Savannah, Lucas; and her cherished Saprano cousins Anne Saprano Wiles, Suzy Saprano, Tina Saprano Keough, Fr. Sam Saprano, and Missy Saprano; along with a loving extended family.

Her beloved husband, Dr. Joseph Lloyd Plew preceded her in death on October 24, 2020 as well as her beloved brother, Ben Saprano.

The Plew family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, October, 25, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday October 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Catholic Church by Fr. John Miller. The Rite of Committal and burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. There will be a funeral ministry luncheon at the Franciscan Center following the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Monsignor Dunn Foundation of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Plew family. Share a message of support with them – and watch Theresa’s tribute video – online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com

Funeral Home: Snyder Lexington Avenue Family Owned Funeral Home

Website: www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com