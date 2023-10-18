Dear Editor:

I have been practicing law for over 49 years in Richland County Ohio. The first 20 years of my practice were concentrated in the prosecution of felony crimes.

I was the elected Richland County Prosecutor for eight years.

I have known Mike Kemerer for over 15 years and I have worked with him extensively as the first assistant prosecuting attorney for the City of Mansfield.

Attorney Kemerer is immensely qualified to take the bench.

In every case that I have worked with Attorney Kemerer, he had carefully researched and understood the law and has strongly supported our law enforcement community.

He has also always been keenly aware of the law’s responsibility to the victim of crime.

I strongly endorse Mike Kemerer for Mansfield Municipal Court Judge.

Seeking Justice,

John W. Allen

Attorney at Law

Mansfield, Ohio