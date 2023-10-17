On Monday, October 16, 2023, Virginia Ruth Fetter, who was just shy of her 100th birthday was met at the Heavenly Gates by her Lord and Savior. In Crestline, the late Reid and Marie (Mathias) Williams welcomed Virginia on December 9, 1923.

Virginia married the love of her life, Gerald E. Fetter on March 22, 1942. They were fortunate enough to have spent 72 wonderful years together before his passing on December 31, 2014.

After graduating high school, Virginia served her community for 25 years working as a Billing Administrator for Crestline Hospital business office. She loved being involved with Calvary United Church of Christ of Crestline, where she would never miss her Open-Door Sunday School class where she would share in the teachings with her peers. Virginia took great pride in her work with Tabitha Women’s Group.

The most valuable part of Virginia’s life was serving her family by always being there for those that needed her most. She was known to have the special touch for making those around her feel well loved. Virginia cherished the times her family would come visit for dinners and holidays, where she could feed them a good meal, and make memories with her loved ones.

Those left to cherish her memories are her children; Sharon (Neal) Hornaday of Galion, Judy (Dan) Kirby of Maple City, MI, and Vicky (Ken) Krauss of Galion, grandchildren; J.R. (April) Eyler of Denver, NC, Bart (Mary) Eyler of Cummings, GA, Stacy (Bill) Hamel of Clarkston, MI, Alyssa (Chris Craft) Suter of Bucyrus, and Kortney (Dan) Hamblin of Reynoldsburg, great grandchildren; Zach, Lauren, Ethan (Sammi), Evan, Knox, and Sydney.

A private family burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery, where Virginia and Gerald will be laid to rest together.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the St Jude Children Research Hospital or the Arthritis Foundation.

