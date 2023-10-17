PLYMOUTH – The smile on Village of Plymouth Mayor Cassaundra Fryman’s face was strong enough to pierce through Tuesday morning’s clouds as she stood in front of the bridge on West Broadway Street.

As spectators gathered around, Fryman announced the village had been awarded a municipal bridge replacement grant of over $1.7 million from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The West Broadway Street bridge has been closed since July 2022.

Securing grant was a group effort

“This achievement did not happen in isolation,” she said. “It is the result of dedicated teamwork, collaboration, and unwavering support from individuals and organizations that have been instrumental in making this dream a reality.”

State Representative Marilyn John was among those in attendance Tuesday and thanked by Fryman for her devotion to the village’s efforts.

“Her tireless advocacy and commitment to our community have been indispensable in securing this grant,” Fryman said. “Her dedication to the well-being of our village is truly remarkable, and we are fortunate to have her as our representative.”

Pending any unforeseen delays, she estimates construction will begin around 2026.

“While I wish I could get this done faster, we are at the mercy of the grant process,” Fryman said.

“In the meantime, just know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. There is progress being done, and this will get solved as soon as we can.”

When she opened the award letter from ODOT, Fryman said she was nearly moved to tears.

“I was so enraptured, it was like a validation for 15 months of work,” she said. “It was real, it worked and we succeeded, so it was very rewarding.”

In August, Fryman said the estimated cost of the bridge replacement project is $2.1 million.

Bridge replacement project funding

Funding for the project will come from a variety of organizations including ODOT, the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) and Ashland Railway.

The ORDC came to the village to evaluate a railway crossing on Walnut Street in 2022 and decided proper railway bars and lights needed to be installed in order to increase public safety.

In light of the bridge closure, ORDC proposed a plan to take the $250,000 funds for installing lighting and railway bars at the crossing and instead use it towards the engineering necessary for the bridge replacement.

In exchange for the reallocation of funds, the ORDC asked that the village agree to permanently close the Walnut Street crossing.

“The Ohio Rail Development Commission, especially Matt Dietrich, has been a guiding light in this journey,” Fryman said. “Their support and guidance have been instrumental in navigating the complexities of this project.”

Plymouth Village Council approved necessary legislation regarding the Walnut Street railway closure to help push the project forward.

“They (council) have been responsive to the needs of our residents, showing their commitment to making Plymouth a better place to live,” Fryman said. “Our Village Council’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of our community is truly commendable.”

Ashland Railway contributions

Along with the ORDC, Ashland Railway has offered to contribute in-kind services for the bridge project.

This includes waiving all flagging fees, rights of entry fees and engineering review fees estimated at 10% of the total bridge construction cost.

Ashland Railway will also contribute 2.5% of the estimated bridge replacement costs, up to $31,250, to assist with the costs of replacing the bridge which, in exchange, the village will take control over.

Fryman expressed her appreciation for Ashland Railway’s cooperation and commitment to the project efforts.

“(Their) partnership and cooperation have played a pivotal role in this endeavor,” she said. “The synergy between our village and the railway has enabled us to find a mutually beneficial agreement in order to move forward with a viable solution.”

Others who assisted Plymouth

Furthermore, with the awarded ODOT funds, Fryman said the village is not only replacing a bridge, but securing a brighter future.

Specific recognition was given to Bob Weaver, Matthew Walter and Nicole Lawhorn at ODOT, whom Fryman said she’s had the pleasure of meeting and working with.

“Their (ODOT) unwavering commitment to infrastructure improvement has made it possible for Plymouth to receive this substantial grant,” she said. “ODOT’s support ensures that our village can continue to thrive and grow.”

Additionally, Patrick Schwan with Richland Engineering Limited was thanked for his assistance in the grant application, presentation and hearing process.

“His (Schwan) expertise and professionalism got me through the most challenging components of the application process,” Fryman said.

Shared vision for progress and prosperity in Plymouth

Cooperation between communities, representatives, businesses, state agencies and local government is a testament of what can be achieved together, she said.

“The municipal bridge replacement grant is not just an investment in infrastructure; it is an investment in the future of Plymouth,” she said. “Let us remember the power of collaboration and the potential that exists when we work together for the greater good.”

Fryman said ODOT typically requires about a year for the engineering and architecture to be drawn. Construction bids would then be sought.

“Thank you to everyone who played a part in making this day possible,” Fryman said. “Together, we will build a stronger, more connected, and prosperous village for generations to come.”