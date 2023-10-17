SHELBY – Numerous development projects have occurred during the past year in the city of Shelby. Several more are on the horizon.

The city’s Economic Development Liaison Jessica Gribben shared a presentation at Monday’s Shelby City Council meeting, highlighting several projects, milestones and new businesses.

Councilmembers Nathan Martin and Garland Gates look on Monday at pictures of on-going projects in the city of Shelby.

Expansion and new business

Beginning her presentation, Gribben shared photographs of the on-going Lloyd Rebar expansion occurring on Technology Parkway.

Lloyd Rebar is a local steel fabricator in the city, founded by Jared Mawhorr in 2012, and is the only rebar fabricator in Richland County.

The company will provide approximately 20,000 tons of rebar needed to support the construction of Intel’s new facility in Licking County between Johnstown and New Albany.

Lloyd Rebar is located at 139 Technology Parkway in Shelby. (Richland Source file photo)

“It’s massive (expansion),” Gribben said. “We’re basically doubling their workforce, and doubling their footprint is what they said, but it sure looks bigger than that to me.”

Progressing through the presentation, Gribben announced Shelby’s latest business, Black Fork Brewing on Mansfield Avenue, had a soft-opening this past weekend.

The business is ran by the father-and-son duo of Andy and Gary King, who decided to transform their hobby into something the community could share with them.

“His (Gary) ambitious goal was to start (break ground) in March and finish in September,” she said. “He started in April and finished up in October, so it’s fantastic to see this addition.”

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.

Several additional businesses have recently opened storefronts in the city including The Nail Nook, 419 Barbershop and Life Is Sweet Cakery.

Development projects around town

Other noteworthy celebrations Gribben shared include the addition of an outreach vehicle at Marvin Memorial Library and the full remodeling of local Edward Jones Financial Advisor Troy Baker’s building in downtown Shelby.

Furthermore, Shelby celebrated 40 years of achieving Tree City USA status, which is a testament to the work of the city’s shade tree commission, Gribben said.

“They’ve got big things in the works going forward,” she said. “But, 40 years of Tree City is pretty awesome for the city of Shelby.”

Additional projects around the city have included the painting and completion of pickleball courts at Seltzer Park, as well as the new arch over Main Street in the city’s downtown.

The arch, sponsored by ArcelorMittal, a steel production corporation in Shelby, features bulb-lighting and is located near the entrance of Black Fork Commons Plaza.

The new arch towers over Main Street in the city’s downtown.

Black Fork Commons ribbon-cutting

Furthermore, Gribben shared with council that lighting, landscaping, pavers for the splash pad, benches, a fireplace and pergola have all been installed on the plaza grounds.

With a smile on her face, Gribben announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the Black Fork Commons Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.

“It’s going to be an awesome time, to see it all kind of come together,” she said. “There will be lots of excitement that night.”