James Arthur Culler, age 79, passed away Saturday, October 14, 2023, at his home in Shelby surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born September 21, 1944 in Mansfield to John Lee and Alice Stella (Knapp) Culler, he had been a Shelby resident for the last 35 years. Jim worked at Joyce Buick for 38 years, ASE Master Mechanic, Service Manager to Service Director. He would freely help anyone who requested it. He dearly loved riding his motorcycle with all his friends, enjoyed and loved doing his yard work at his home, receiving the Garden Clubs Honor award. He was a devoted loving husband to Carol for 36 Years and a loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife Carol A. (Patton) Culler, whom he wed June 25, 1988; 2 sons, Jim (Suzie) Culler of Bellville, OH, Jeff (Cherie) Culler of Butler, 2 stepdaughters, Kelly (Todd Dilgard) Carmean of Ashland, and Kaye Carmean of Shelby; six grandchildren, Gage Carmean, Alex Culler, Haley Culler, and Lizzy (Grant) Dornon, Madison Dilgard and Tyler Dilgard; one great granddaughter Addison Dornon as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and close friends.

In addition to his parents, John Lee and Alice Stella Culler he was preceded in death by his sister Norma Schrack and brother-in-law Ron Schrack.

Friends may gather Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Grace Church at 215 W. Main St. Lexington, OH 44904 to Celebrate James’s Life.

Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be left in James’s memory to the Grace Church at 215 West Main Street Lexington, Ohio 44904. Online at www.gracelex/giving.com

