MIDLAND, Mich. — Ashland answered the bell Saturday afternoon.

Larry Martin rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns and Dezmin Lyburtus caught three TD passes as the Eagles rumbled to a 35-3 win over Northwood.

AU coach Doug Geiser was not pleased with his team’s sloppy play in last week’s 21-7 win over Walsh, a game in which the Eagles committed nine penalties and had five dropped passes.

Against the Timberwolves, Ashland (4-3, 4-1 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) was penalized three times for 25 yards and quarterback Trevor Bycznski completed 16 passes to seven different receivers. Lyburtus caught five passes, three for touchdowns. He hauled in a 13-yarder late in the second quarter then added short TD receptions in the third and fourth quarters.

Martin had another big game, rushing for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. He ran for 61 yards on Ashland’s first play from scrimmage and capped the five-play, 87-yard drive with a 1-yard TD plunge. He added a 3-yarder in the second quarter.

Ashland’s stingy defense limited the Timberwolves (2-5, 2-3) to 195 yards. Northwood’s only point came on a 32-yard field goal midway through the first quarter.

Jackson Myers led the defense with seven tackles. Kristian Gehrisch and Deeb Alawan each had a sack.

Bycznski completed 16-of-24 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Jent Joseph had five receptions for 72 yards.

Ashland hosts Lake Erie for Homecoming on Oct. 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.