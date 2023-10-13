For years, Adena Corporation has been bridging the gap between education and hands-on experience in the construction industry. With a focus on nurturing young talents, the company has embarked on a mission to support local trade schools, creating a pipeline of skilled workers who are passionate about their craft.

Josh Darling, Senior Vice President of Adena Corporation, has been a part of the company since 2008. As a third-generation brick layer, he has always had a passion for masonry and the construction industry.

“Construction is rewarding in the fact that every job you do, you always have something you can look back at and can say you were a part of,” he said.

Josh Darling, Senior Vice President of Adena Corporation

Andrew Smollen, a 2023 graduate of Pioneer Career and Technology Center, joined Adena Corporation a year ago during his senior year. Starting in the cabinet shop and later transitioning to a field role as an apprentice carpenter, Smollen’s journey is just beginning.

Adena Corporation’s high school work program provides students with work experience while completing their education. Smollen worked around 30 hours a week at Adena while taking online classes and participating in three sports.

“I could work as much or as little as I wanted,” Smollen said. “They were very flexible with my schedule.”

The program aims to cater to the individual needs of students and encompasses many of the trades including carpentry, masonry, steelwork and concrete.

Adena’s goal is to provide opportunities for junior and senior students in career tech programs so they can enroll in early job placements and have either a secure career or experience in the field by the time they graduate.

The company primarily collaborates with Pioneer Career and Technology Center and Madison Career Tech, aiming to introduce students to the diverse world of construction. Each year, Adena organizes field trips for students to visit their facilities and job sites.These experiences help students like Smollen gain insight into their potential career paths.

Adena Corporation’s focus on mentorship and on-the-job training ensures that students and new employees entering the field receive hands-on guidance to become skilled professionals.

“They’re patient and take the time to explain things to you. That’s the biggest thing because we’re young and don’t quite know everything yet,” Smollen said.

To formalize their commitment to developing young talents, Adena Corporation is launching Adena University in 2024. This apprenticeship program will offer a clear career path for participants, with a mix of classroom and real experience training.

“It will be an accelerated program and structured for people who choose paths similar to Andrew Smollen’s,” Darling said.

Adena Corporation has witnessed remarkable success with its high school work program, boasting a strong retention rate of four to eight students per year. With Adena University, they hope to recruit and retain even more talent in the future.

What sets Adena Corporation apart is its ability to offer both local and out-of-state opportunities. They currently have projects in six states and are even doing some work in Tokyo. The opportunity for travel is available to employees, which is a unique feature in the industry that can be appealing to new professionals.

Adena’s commitment to trade schools not only fills a critical gap in the workforce but also provides a platform for young individuals to explore their passions and build fulfilling careers.

“We take pride in the fact that Adena is a career destination for individuals in the construction trades. Our success is deeply rooted in our diverse high quality workforce, many of whom have built prosperous careers over multiple decades. If you want to get into construction or further your career in the trades then Adena is a great team to join,” Darling said.

For more information about Adena Corporation, visit their website.