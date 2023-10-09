LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District (LPEVSD) is conducting a comprehensive facilities study in partnership with Garmann Miller, a design and engineering firm with a focus on K-12 education.

The facilities study will evaluate the current conditions of school buildings, identify areas in need of improvement or replacement, and explore opportunities for modernization.

The study will also consider factors such as energy efficiency, safety and accessibility to ensure that LPEVSD continues to serve as a safe and inspiring place of learning.

During a staff in-service day on Oct. 4, members of the Garmann Miller team met with LPEVSD staff to gain feedback and insights into their current challenges, needs and vision for the district.

“We are committed to providing the best possible learning environment for our students while continuing to operate in a fiscally responsible manner,” said Supt. Jennifer Allerding.

“Our partnership with Garmann Miller is crucial in helping shape the future of our district and our next steps in addressing the challenges posed by our aging buildings.”

The community will also have an opportunity to participate in focus group sessions throughout the upcoming winter months and share their feedback about the facilities and what they envision for future Redbirds.

“I am excited to collaborate with the LP community and hear their vision for our district,” Allerding said.

“Providing this opportunity for all of our stakeholders will be invaluable in shaping the future of our district. I encourage our community to keep an eye out for invitations and future meeting dates as we move through this process.”

The LPEVSD is committed to providing students with an educational experience that will support their future success. The district will continue to share more information regarding the study and its progress throughout the coming months.

Please visit www.lpschools.k12.oh.us for future updates and information.