Akron Hoban secures a win over Cleveland Glenville

Akron Hoban handed Cleveland Glenville a tough 28-16 loss on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Akron Hoban a 21-8 lead over Cleveland Glenville.

The Knights opened a huge 28-8 gap over the Tarblooders at the intermission.

Cleveland Glenville fought back in the third quarter to make it 28-16.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 22, Cleveland Glenville squared off with Cleveland John Hay in a football game.

Alliance Marlington takes advantage of early margin to defeat Minerva

An early dose of momentum helped Alliance Marlington to a 49-7 runaway past Minerva on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Alliance Marlington opened with a 14-0 advantage over Minerva through the first quarter.

The Dukes opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Alliance Marlington stormed to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dukes chalked up this decision in spite of the Lions’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Alliance Marlington and Minerva faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Minerva High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Alliance Marlington faced off against Carrollton and Minerva took on Beloit West Branch on Sept. 22 at Minerva High School.

Andover Pymatuning Valley defense stifles Vienna Mathews

A suffocating defense helped Andover Pymatuning Valley handle Vienna Mathews 48-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Andover Pymatuning Valley jumped in front of Vienna Mathews 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lakers registered a 40-0 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

Andover Pymatuning Valley breathed fire to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Andover Pymatuning Valley and Vienna Mathews squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Vienna Mathews High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off with Ravenna Southeast in a football game.

Ansonia shuts out Lewisburg Tri-County North

Defense dominated as Ansonia pitched a 34-0 shutout of Lewisburg Tri-County North on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Ansonia an 8-0 lead over Lewisburg Tri-County North.

The Tigers fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Ansonia roared to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Ansonia and Lewisburg Tri-County North played in a 44-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off against New Madison Tri-Village and Ansonia took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Sept. 22 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

Arcadia defense stifles Vanlue

A suffocating defense helped Arcadia handle Vanlue 73-0 at Arcadia High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Arcadia opened with a 21-0 advantage over Vanlue through the first quarter.

The Redskins opened a monstrous 51-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Arcadia roared to a 57-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins held on with a 16-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Arcadia and Vanlue played in a 42-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Arcadia faced off against Arlington and Vanlue took on Pioneer North Central on Sept. 22 at Pioneer North Central High School.

Archbold rides to cruise-control win over Wauseon

Archbold earned a convincing 35-14 win over Wauseon for an Ohio high school football victory at Wauseon High on Oct. 6.

Tough to find an edge early, Archbold and Wauseon fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Blue Streaks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Archbold and Wauseon squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Archbold High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Wauseon faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry and Archbold took on Metamora Evergreen on Sept. 22 at Archbold High School.

Arlington allows no points against Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

Arlington’s defense throttled Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, resulting in a 14-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Arlington opened with a 6-0 advantage over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Red Devils held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Arlington and Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Arlington faced off against Arcadia and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on McComb on Sept. 22 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

Aurora races in front to defeat Kent Roosevelt

Aurora took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Kent Roosevelt 45-7 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Aurora opened with a 31-0 advantage over Kent Roosevelt through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Green Men held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Aurora and Kent Roosevelt squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Kent Theodore Roosevelt High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Aurora squared off with Cuyahoga Falls in a football game.

Bainbridge Paint Valley allows no points against Chillicothe Huntington

Bainbridge Paint Valley’s defense throttled Chillicothe Huntington, resulting in a 41-0 shutout on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Bainbridge Paint Valley a 28-0 lead over Chillicothe Huntington.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Bearcats and the Huntsmen were both scoreless.

Bainbridge Paint Valley pulled to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Chillicothe Huntington squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Huntington took on Chillicothe Zane Trace on Sept. 22 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

Barnesville races in front to defeat Woodsfield Monroe Central

Barnesville took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Woodsfield Monroe Central 48-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The last time Barnesville and Woodsfield Monroe Central played in a 63-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Barnesville faced off against Shadyside and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on New Martinsville Magnolia on Sept. 22 at New Martinsville Magnolia High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon allows no points against Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic

A suffocating defense helped Bascom Hopewell-Loudon handle Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic 53-0 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic faced off on Oct. 1, 2022 at Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Castalia Margaretta.

Batavia overcomes New Richmond

Batavia pushed past New Richmond for a 52-34 win during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Batavia jumped in front of New Richmond 21-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 42-26 advantage at halftime over the Lions.

Batavia steamrolled to a 45-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, New Richmond and Batavia faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at New Richmond High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Batavia faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and New Richmond took on Goshen on Sept. 22 at New Richmond High School.

Batavia Clermont Northeastern barely beats Fayette

Batavia Clermont Northeastern finally found a way to top Fayette 21-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Batavia Clermont Northeastern an 8-7 lead over Fayette.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Batavia Clermont Northeastern faced off against Blanchester.

Beaver Eastern escapes Portsmouth Notre Dame in thin win

Beaver Eastern posted a narrow 31-28 win over Portsmouth Notre Dame in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

Portsmouth Notre Dame started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over Beaver Eastern at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans moved ahead by earning a 22-14 advantage over the Eagles at the end of the second quarter.

Beaver Eastern broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 25-22 lead over Portsmouth Notre Dame.

The Eagles and the Titans each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Beaver Eastern faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Beaver Eastern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Beaver Eastern took on Portsmouth Sciotoville East on Sept. 22 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

Bellbrook delivers statement win over Monroe

It was a tough night for Monroe which was overmatched by Bellbrook in this 49-6 verdict.

Bellbrook roared in front of Monroe 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles’ offense thundered in front for a 42-0 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

Monroe tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 42-6 in the third quarter.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Bellbrook and Monroe squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Bellbrook High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bellbrook faced off against Trenton Edgewood and Monroe took on Franklin on Sept. 22 at Monroe High School.

Bellefontaine routs Urbana

Bellefontaine raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 44-14 win over Urbana for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Bellefontaine a 6-0 lead over Urbana.

The Chieftains registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Hillclimbers.

Bellefontaine charged to a 44-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hillclimbers rallied in the final quarter, but the Chieftains skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bellefontaine faced off against London and Urbana took on Plain City Jonathan Alder on Sept. 22 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

Beloit West Branch scores first and maintains advantage to beat Alliance

Beloit West Branch broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Alliance 49-41 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Beloit West Branch a 14-0 lead over Alliance.

The Aviators showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 21-13.

Beloit West Branch jumped to a 42-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Aviators narrowed the gap 13-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Beloit West Branch and Alliance played in a 42-35 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Beloit West Branch faced off against Minerva and Alliance took on Salem on Sept. 22 at Alliance High School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Atwater Waterloo

Berlin Center Western Reserve scored early and often in a 61-8 win over Atwater Waterloo on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The last time Atwater Waterloo and Berlin Center Western Reserve played in a 27-24 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against Everett and Atwater Waterloo took on McDonald on Sept. 22 at Atwater Waterloo High School.

Beverly Fort Frye routs Caldwell

Beverly Fort Frye earned a convincing 35-6 win over Caldwell during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Beverly Fort Frye opened with a 7-6 advantage over Caldwell through the first quarter.

The Cadets’ offense pulled in front for a 29-6 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Beverly Fort Frye and Caldwell were both scoreless.

The Cadets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Caldwell squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Caldwell High School.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Wheeling Linsly and Caldwell took on Bowerston Conotton Valley on Sept. 22 at Caldwell High School.

Bexley exhales after close call with Whitehall-Yearling

Bexley finally found a way to top Whitehall-Yearling 42-35 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Whitehall-Yearling started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Bexley at the end of the first quarter.

The Rams moved ahead by earning a 21-14 advantage over the Lions at the end of the second quarter.

Bexley broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 42-35 lead over Whitehall-Yearling.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Whitehall-Yearling and Bexley played in a 27-13 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Whitehall-Yearling faced off against Gahanna Columbus Academy and Bexley took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Sept. 22 at Bexley High School.

Blanchester overwhelms Bethel-Tate

Blanchester controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-33 win against Bethel-Tate on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Blanchester moved in front of Bethel-Tate 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Blanchester breathed fire to a 42-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats chalked up this decision in spite of the Tigers’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Blanchester and Bethel-Tate faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Bethel-Tate High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Blanchester faced off against Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Bethel-Tate took on Sabina East Clinton on Sept. 22 at Bethel-Tate High School.

Bluffton defense stifles Leipsic

A suffocating defense helped Bluffton handle Leipsic 34-0 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Bluffton a 13-0 lead over Leipsic.

The Pirates’ offense roared in front for a 21-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Bluffton jumped to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Bluffton and Leipsic squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Leipsic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bluffton faced off against Ada and Leipsic took on Spencerville on Sept. 22 at Spencerville High School.

Bowling Green scores early, pulls away from Toledo Woodward

Bowling Green broke to an early lead and topped Toledo Woodward 83-14 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bowling Green faced off against Oregon Clay and Toledo Woodward took on Toledo Scott on Sept. 28 at Toledo Woodward High School.

Brookfield delivers statement win over Campbell Memorial

Brookfield raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-8 win over Campbell Memorial in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The last time Brookfield and Campbell Memorial played in a 53-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Campbell Memorial faced off against Garrettsville Garfield and Brookfield took on Columbiana Crestview on Sept. 22 at Brookfield High School.

Brookville earns solid win over Eaton

Brookville handed Eaton a tough 37-17 loss during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Brookville a 7-3 lead over Eaton.

The Blue Devils’ offense moved in front for a 15-3 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Brookville jumped to a 29-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Brookville and Eaton faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Eaton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Brookville faced off against Carlisle and Eaton took on Middletown Madison on Sept. 22 at Eaton High School.

Bryan shuts out Swanton

Defense dominated as Bryan pitched a 42-0 shutout of Swanton at Bryan High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Bryan moved in front of Swanton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Bears fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Bryan and Swanton played in a 35-17 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bryan faced off against Liberty Center and Swanton took on Delta on Sept. 22 at Swanton High School.

Burton Berkshire narrowly defeats Mantua Crestwood

Burton Berkshire knocked off Mantua Crestwood 35-24 at Mantua Crestwood High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Burton Berkshire opened with a 7-6 advantage over Mantua Crestwood through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Burton Berkshire darted to a 28-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Badgers held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Burton Berkshire and Mantua Crestwood squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Burton Berkshire High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Painesville Harvey and Burton Berkshire took on Middlefield Cardinal on Sept. 22 at Burton Berkshire High School.

Cadiz Harrison Central secures a win over Waterford

Cadiz Harrison Central collected a solid win over Waterford in a 28-14 verdict on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Cadiz Harrison Central jumped in front of Waterford 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Huskies fought to a 14-6 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Cadiz Harrison Central moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Waterford faced off against Matamoras Frontier and Cadiz Harrison Central took on St. Clairsville on Sept. 22 at St. Clairsville High School.

Caledonia River Valley overcomes Marengo Highland in seat-squirming affair

Caledonia River Valley topped Marengo Highland 38-37 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Marengo Highland showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 23-21 advantage over Caledonia River Valley as the first quarter ended.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Marengo Highland enjoyed a 37-27 lead over Caledonia River Valley to start the final quarter.

The Vikings rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Fighting Scots 11-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Marengo Highland faced off against Shelby and Caledonia River Valley took on Marion Harding on Sept. 22 at Marion Harding High School.

Canal Winchester overcomes deficit to defeat Westerville South

Canal Winchester dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 35-14 win over Westerville South at Canal Winchester High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Westerville South, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Canal Winchester through the end of the first quarter.

The Indians kept a 21-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Canal Winchester thundered to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Westerville South and Canal Winchester faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Westerville South High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Canal Winchester faced off against Dublin Scioto and Westerville South took on Westerville North on Sept. 22 at Westerville South High School.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep barely beats Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep posted a narrow 20-13 win over Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

The Warriors fought to a 20-6 intermission margin at the Fighting Irish’s expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary got within 20-13.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Wheelersburg.

Canfield defeats Parma Heights Holy Name

Canfield rolled past Parma Heights Holy Name for a comfortable 42-9 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The last time Canfield and Parma Heights Holy Name played in a 38-21 game on Nov. 25, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 22, Canfield squared off with Dover in a football game.

Canfield South Range races in front to defeat Niles

Canfield South Range broke to an early lead and topped Niles 49-14 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Canfield South Range jumped in front of Niles 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Red Dragons.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Niles got within 35-7.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

The last time Canfield South Range and Niles played in a 55-0 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Niles faced off against East Liverpool Beaver Local and Canfield South Range took on Poland Seminary on Sept. 22 at Poland Seminary High School.

Canton Central Catholic allows no points against Cleveland Collinwood

A suffocating defense helped Canton Central Catholic handle Cleveland Collinwood 52-0 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Cleveland Collinwood took on Cleveland John Marshall on Sept. 22 at Cleveland Collinwood High School.

Canton GlenOak delivers statement win over Louisville

Canton GlenOak raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-7 win over Louisville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Canton GlenOak opened with a 7-0 advantage over Louisville through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles opened a small 14-0 gap over the Leopards at halftime.

Canton GlenOak breathed fire to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 42-7.

Last season, Canton GlenOak and Louisville squared off on Oct. 8, 2021 at Louisville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Louisville faced off against Massillon Perry and Canton GlenOak took on Uniontown Green on Sept. 22 at Uniontown Green High School.

Canton McKinley collects victory over Massillon Jackson

Canton McKinley collected a solid win over Massillon Jackson in a 27-7 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Canton McKinley jumped in front of Massillon Jackson 9-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Polar Bears at the intermission.

Canton McKinley steamrolled to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Massillon Jackson faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Canton McKinley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Massillon Jackson faced off against Uniontown Lake and Canton McKinley took on North Canton Hoover on Sept. 22 at North Canton Hoover High School.

Canton South overcomes Navarre Fairless

Canton South grabbed a 41-28 victory at the expense of Navarre Fairless at Canton South High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense jumped in front for a 28-21 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Canton South moved to a 34-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

The last time Canton South and Navarre Fairless played in a 39-38 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Canton South faced off against Akron Manchester and Navarre Fairless took on Orrville on Sept. 22 at Orrville High School.

Carey shuts out Bucyrus

Defense dominated as Carey pitched a 63-0 shutout of Bucyrus for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Carey faced off against North Robinson Colonel Crawford.

Bloom-Carroll prevails over Ashville Teays Valley

Bloom-Carroll handled Ashville Teays Valley 42-7 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Bloom-Carroll moved in front of Ashville Teays Valley 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Bloom-Carroll charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings rallied in the final quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Bloom-Carroll and Ashville Teays Valley played in a 35-27 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Union and Ashville Teays Valley took on Circleville on Sept. 22 at Circleville High School.

Carrollton posts win at Salem’s expense

Carrollton grabbed a 21-7 victory at the expense of Salem in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The last time Carrollton and Salem played in a 39-34 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Carrollton faced off against Alliance Marlington and Salem took on Alliance on Sept. 22 at Alliance High School.

Castalia Margaretta thwarts Kansas Lakota’s quest

Castalia Margaretta handed Kansas Lakota a tough 20-3 loss for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Castalia Margaretta jumped in front of Kansas Lakota 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Polar Bears registered a 13-3 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Polar Bears held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Castalia Margaretta and Kansas Lakota squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Kansas Lakota High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Castalia Margaretta faced off against Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Kansas Lakota took on Willard on Sept. 22 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Celina thwarts Ottawa-Glandorf’s quest

Celina handed Ottawa-Glandorf a tough 27-7 loss at Celina High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Celina moved in front of Ottawa-Glandorf 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Titans.

Celina charged to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Celina and Ottawa-Glandorf played in a 14-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Celina faced off against Elida and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Lima Bath on Sept. 22 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Chagrin Falls Kenston earns narrow win over Painesville Riverside

Chagrin Falls Kenston topped Painesville Riverside 36-35 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Beavers moved ahead by earning a 28-14 advantage over the Bombers at the end of the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Painesville Riverside with a 35-21 lead over Chagrin Falls Kenston heading into the third quarter.

The Bombers fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Beavers.

The last time Painesville Riverside and Chagrin Falls Kenston played in a 42-25 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off against Chardon and Painesville Riverside took on Willoughby South on Sept. 22 at Painesville Riverside High School.

Chardon darts past Mayfield with early burst

Chardon broke to an early lead and topped Mayfield 49-7 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Chardon opened with a 14-0 advantage over Mayfield through the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers fought to a 28-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Chardon jumped to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hilltoppers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Chardon and Mayfield squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Chardon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Mayfield faced off against Eastlake North and Chardon took on Chagrin Falls Kenston on Sept. 22 at Chardon High School.

Chillicothe Unioto earns narrow win over Chillicothe Zane Trace

Chillicothe Unioto topped Chillicothe Zane Trace 21-14 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Chillicothe Unioto and Chillicothe Zane Trace were both scoreless.

The Shermans held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Chillicothe Zane Trace and Chillicothe Unioto squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Piketon and Chillicothe Zane Trace took on Chillicothe Huntington on Sept. 22 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

Cincinnati Anderson scores early, pulls away from Cincinnati West Clermont

A swift early pace pushed Cincinnati Anderson past Cincinnati West Clermont Friday 50-5 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Cincinnati West Clermont and Cincinnati Anderson squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati West Clermont faced off against Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Anderson took on Cincinnati Winton Woods on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

Cincinnati Country Day shuts out Hamilton New Miami

Cincinnati Country Day’s defense throttled Hamilton New Miami, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Last season, Cincinnati Country Day and Hamilton New Miami squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Hamilton New Miami High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Country Day squared off with Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian in a football game.

Cincinnati Elder races in front to defeat Chester Life Christian

A swift early pace pushed Cincinnati Elder past Chester Life Christian Friday 49-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Elder faced off against Cincinnati St Xavier.

Cincinnati Hills Christian carves slim margin over St. Bernard Roger Bacon

Cincinnati Hills Christian topped St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42-35 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Last season, St Bernard Roger Bacon and Cincinnati Hills Christian squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Hills Christian faced off against Norwood and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Cincinnati North College Hill on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati North College Hill High School.

Cincinnati Indian Hill allows no points against Cincinnati Finneytown

Cincinnati Indian Hill’s defense throttled Cincinnati Finneytown, resulting in a 47-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Cincinnati Indian Hill and Cincinnati Finneytown faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati Finneytown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Finneytown took on Cincinnati Deer Park on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

Cincinnati Madeira grinds out close victory over Cleves Taylor

Cincinnati Madeira finally found a way to top Cleves Taylor 44-35 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Last season, Cincinnati Madeira and Cleves Taylor squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Madeira High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cleves Taylor faced off against Cincinnati Mariemont and Cincinnati Madeira took on Cincinnati Indian Hill on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Madeira High School.

Cincinnati McNicholas scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Franklin Bishop Fenwick

A swift early pace pushed Cincinnati McNicholas past Franklin Bishop Fenwick Friday 35-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

The last time Cincinnati McNicholas and Franklin Bishop Fenwick played in a 21-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Franklin Bishop Fenwick faced off against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Cincinnati McNicholas took on Dayton Chaminade-Julienne on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

Cincinnati Northwest collects victory over Dayton Ponitz

Cincinnati Northwest grabbed a 31-15 victory at the expense of Dayton Ponitz for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Cincinnati Northwest opened with a 31-15 advantage over Dayton Ponitz through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Recently on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Northwest squared off with Cincinnati Mt Healthy in a football game.

Cincinnati Oak Hills holds off Fairfield

Cincinnati Oak Hills finally found a way to top Fairfield 35-28 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Fairfield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Oak Hills as the first quarter ended.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 21-21 as the third quarter started.

Fairfield moved ahead by earning a 28-21 advantage over Cincinnati Oak Hills at the end of the third quarter.

It took a 14-0 rally, but the Highlanders were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fairfield and Cincinnati Oak Hills squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off against Cincinnati Princeton and Fairfield took on Hamilton on Sept. 22 at Hamilton High School.

Cincinnati Princeton rides to cruise-control win over Middletown

Cincinnati Princeton recorded a big victory over Middletown 41-15 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Princeton High on Oct. 6.

Cincinnati Princeton stormed in front of Middletown 25-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings’ offense charged in front for a 34-7 lead over the Middies at the intermission.

Cincinnati Princeton thundered to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Middies rallied with an 8-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Vikings prevailed.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Middletown took on Mason on Sept. 22 at Mason High School.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian takes down Norwood

Cincinnati Purcell Marian rolled past Norwood for a comfortable 53-6 victory on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The last time Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Norwood played in a 35-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Norwood faced off against Cincinnati Hills Christian and Cincinnati Purcell Marian took on Cincinnati Summit Country Day on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Summit Country Day School.

Cincinnati Shroder comes back to beat Miamisburg Dayton Christian

Cincinnati Shroder fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 46-13 win over Miamisburg Dayton Christian at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Miamisburg Dayton Christian and Cincinnati Shroder faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Shroder High School.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Peebles and Cincinnati Shroder took on Cincinnati College Prep on Sept. 23 at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy.

Resolve: Cincinnati St. Xavier comes from behind to topple Cincinnati La Salle

Cincinnati St. Xavier overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 24-13 win over Cincinnati La Salle at Cincinnati St. Xavier High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati La Salle showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over Cincinnati St. Xavier as the first quarter ended.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

A 17-3 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Bombers’ defeat of the Lancers.

Last season, Cincinnati St Xavier and Cincinnati La Salle squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati La Salle High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against Cincinnati Elder and Cincinnati La Salle took on Cincinnati Moeller on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day grinds out close victory over Cincinnati North College Hill

Cincinnati Summit Country Day posted a narrow 27-26 win over Cincinnati North College Hill for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day jumped in front of Cincinnati North College Hill 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Silver Knights registered a 27-8 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Trojans managed an 18-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Cincinnati North College Hill played in a 21-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Summit Country Day faced off against Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Cincinnati North College Hill took on St Bernard Roger Bacon on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati North College Hill High School.

Cincinnati Sycamore collects victory over Mason

Cincinnati Sycamore handed Mason a tough 21-10 loss for an Ohio high school football victory at Mason High on Oct. 6.

Cincinnati Sycamore opened with a 7-3 advantage over Mason through the first quarter.

The Aviators registered a 14-3 advantage at halftime over the Comets.

Cincinnati Sycamore and Mason each scored in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Mason and Cincinnati Sycamore squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Mason High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Mason faced off against Middletown and Cincinnati Sycamore took on West Chester Lakota West on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

Cincinnati Taft allows no points against Cincinnati Western Hills

Cincinnati Taft’s defense throttled Cincinnati Western Hills, resulting in a 61-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The last time Cincinnati Taft and Cincinnati Western Hills played in a 41-0 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Cincinnati Withrow and Cincinnati Western Hills took on Cincinnati Hughes on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Western Hills High School.

Cincinnati Turpin secures a win over Cincinnati Walnut Hills

Cincinnati Turpin pushed past Cincinnati Walnut Hills for a 34-19 win in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

The last time Cincinnati Turpin and Cincinnati Walnut Hills played in a 20-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Loveland and Cincinnati Turpin took on Lebanon on Sept. 22 at Lebanon High School.

Cincinnati Withrow prevails over Cincinnati Aiken

Cincinnati Withrow recorded a big victory over Cincinnati Aiken 46-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 26-6 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Cincinnati Withrow charged to a 40-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Withrow and Cincinnati Aiken faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cincinnati Aiken High School.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Cincinnati Withrow faced off against Cincinnati Taft and Cincinnati Aiken took on Cincinnati Woodward on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Woodward High School.

Cincinnati Wyoming records thin win against Cincinnati Mariemont

Cincinnati Wyoming topped Cincinnati Mariemont 17-14 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Mariemont faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Mariemont faced off against Cleves Taylor and Cincinnati Wyoming took on Reading on Sept. 22 at Reading High School.

Circleville Logan Elm overcomes deficit and Amanda-Clearcreek

Circleville Logan Elm fought back from a slow start and rolled to 35-14 win over Amanda-Clearcreek in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Amanda-Clearcreek showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Circleville Logan Elm as the first quarter ended.

The Braves’ offense thundered in front for a 28-7 lead over the Aces at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Circleville Logan Elm and Amanda-Clearcreek squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Baltimore Liberty Union and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Columbus Hamilton Township on Sept. 22 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie sets early tone to dominate Mt. Orab Western Brown

Clarksville Clinton-Massie rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 63-14 win over Mt. Orab Western Brown at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Wilmington and Mt Orab Western Brown took on Batavia on Sept. 22 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

Clayton Northmont grinds out close victory over Springboro

Clayton Northmont topped Springboro 31-24 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Clayton Northmont moved in front of Springboro 6-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Thunderbolts opened a colossal 19-3 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Springboro tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 25-10 in the third quarter.

The Panthers outpointed the Thunderbolts 14-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Springboro and Clayton Northmont played in a 41-17 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Springboro faced off against Dayton Centerville.

Cleveland John Hay overwhelms Cleveland Rhodes

Cleveland John Hay raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-12 win over Cleveland Rhodes in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Last season, Cleveland John Hay and Cleveland Rhodes faced off on Sept. 17, 2022 at Cleveland John Hay High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Cleveland John Hay squared off with Cleveland Glenville in a football game.

Cleveland Heights’ speedy start jolts Medina

A swift early pace pushed Cleveland Heights past Medina Friday 62-52 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Cleveland Heights moved in front of Medina 28-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 49-32 lead over the Battling Bees at halftime.

Medina showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 49-46.

The Tigers held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Medina and Cleveland Heights squared off on Nov. 5, 2021 at Medina High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cleveland Heights faced off against Strongsville and Medina took on Euclid on Sept. 22 at Medina High School.

Coldwater pushes over New Bremen

Coldwater pushed past New Bremen for a 35-21 win at New Bremen High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Coldwater darted in front of New Bremen 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cavaliers registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Coldwater moved to a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cavaliers held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Coldwater and New Bremen played in a 35-28 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, New Bremen faced off against Fort Recovery and Coldwater took on Rockford Parkway on Sept. 22 at Rockford Parkway High School.

Columbiana dominates East Palestine

It was a tough night for East Palestine which was overmatched by Columbiana in this 43-20 verdict.

Last season, Columbiana and East Palestine squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Columbiana High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, East Palestine faced off against Salineville Southern Local and Columbiana took on Leetonia on Sept. 22 at Columbiana High School.

Columbiana Crestview takes down Warren Champion

Columbiana Crestview dismissed Warren Champion by a 37-10 count during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Columbiana Crestview moved in front of Warren Champion 8-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Rebels fought to a 16-10 halftime margin at the Golden Flashes’ expense.

Columbiana Crestview darted to a 23-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Columbiana Crestview and Warren Champion played in a 35-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Warren Champion faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Columbiana Crestview took on Brookfield on Sept. 22 at Brookfield High School.

Columbus Bishop Hartley survives for narrow win over Columbus St. Francis DeSales

Columbus Bishop Hartley posted a narrow 15-12 win over Columbus St. Francis DeSales during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 6-6 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

The third quarter gave Columbus Bishop Hartley a 12-6 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.

The Stallions closed the lead with a 6-3 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus St Francis DeSales took on Columbus St Charles on Sept. 22 at Columbus St Charles High School.

Columbus Bishop Ready takes down Delaware Buckeye Valley

Columbus Bishop Ready recorded a big victory over Delaware Buckeye Valley 42-21 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Ready a 21-6 lead over Delaware Buckeye Valley.

The Barons stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 28-14.

Columbus Bishop Ready charged to a 42-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delaware Buckeye Valley and Columbus Bishop Ready faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off against Bexley and Columbus Bishop Ready took on KIPP Columbus on Sept. 22 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Columbus Bishop Watterson’s speedy start jolts Columbus St. Charles

Columbus Bishop Watterson scored early and often in a 41-7 win over Columbus St. Charles in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Columbus Bishop Watterson opened with a 17-7 advantage over Columbus St. Charles through the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 24-7 halftime margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-0 edge.

The last time Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus St Charles played in a 42-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus St Charles faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Columbus Bishop Hartley on Sept. 22 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

Columbus East claims tight victory against Columbus Beechcroft

Columbus East posted a narrow 22-16 win over Columbus Beechcroft for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Columbus East opened with an 8-0 advantage over Columbus Beechcroft through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Cougars with a 16-14 lead over the Tigers heading into the second quarter.

Columbus East broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 22-16 lead over Columbus Beechcroft.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus East played in a 27-12 game on Oct. 13, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 22, Columbus Beechcroft squared off with Columbus Linden-Mckinley in a football game.

Columbus Franklin Heights outlasts Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Columbus Franklin Heights pushed past Columbus Worthington Kilbourne for a 34-14 win for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Franklin Heights High on Oct. 6.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Columbus Franklin Heights and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne were both scoreless.

The Falcons’ offense steamrolled in front for a 26-0 lead over the Wolves at the intermission.

Columbus Franklin Heights breathed fire to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Wolves’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus Franklin Heights faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne took on Delaware Hayes on Sept. 22 at Delaware Hayes High School.

Columbus Grandview Heights overwhelms Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans

Columbus Grandview Heights unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans 42-6 Friday on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Columbus Grandview Heights a 14-0 lead over Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans.

The Bobcats’ offense roared in front for a 35-6 lead over the Bishops at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Columbus Grandview Heights and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans were both scoreless.

The Bobcats held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Columbus Grandview Heights took on Columbus Whetstone on Sept. 22 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

Resolve: Columbus Hamilton Township comes from behind to topple Baltimore Liberty Union

Columbus Hamilton Township shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 35-14 win over Baltimore Liberty Union during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Baltimore Liberty Union started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.

The Rangers kept a 22-7 halftime margin at the Lions’ expense.

Columbus Hamilton Township stormed to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Hamilton Township and Baltimore Liberty Union faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Columbus Hamilton Township took on Amanda-Clearcreek on Sept. 22 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

Columbus Marion-Franklin dominates Columbus West in convincing showing

Columbus Marion-Franklin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-12 win over Columbus West on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The last time Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus West played in a 36-6 game on Oct. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Africentric and Columbus Marion-Franklin took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on Sept. 22 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School.

Columbus Walnut Ridge rides to cruise-control win over Columbus Eastmoor

Columbus Walnut Ridge rolled past Columbus Eastmoor for a comfortable 44-19 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Eastmoor Academy on Oct. 6.

Columbus Walnut Ridge opened with a 22-13 advantage over Columbus Eastmoor through the first quarter.

The Scots’ offense darted in front for a 28-13 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Columbus Walnut Ridge stormed to a 36-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Scots held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus Walnut Ridge squared off on Oct. 13, 2022 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus Briggs and Columbus Walnut Ridge took on Columbus Marion-Franklin on Sept. 22 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School.

Columbus Grove allows no points against Convoy Crestview

Columbus Grove’s defense throttled Convoy Crestview, resulting in a 37-0 shutout on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Columbus Grove a 21-0 lead over Convoy Crestview.

The Bulldogs fought to a 24-0 intermission margin at the Knights’ expense.

Columbus Grove stormed to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Convoy Crestview squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Convoy Crestview High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus Grove faced off against Harrod Allen East and Convoy Crestview took on Delphos Jefferson on Sept. 22 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Conneaut edges past Ashtabula Edgewood in tough test

Conneaut finally found a way to top Ashtabula Edgewood 27-24 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Ashtabula Edgewood started on steady ground by forging a 14-13 lead over Conneaut at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans kept a 20-17 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Spartans and the Warriors each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Conneaut faced off on Aug. 18, 2022 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Conneaut faced off against Jefferson and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Geneva on Sept. 22 at Geneva High School.

Resolve: Cortland Lakeview comes from behind to topple Hubbard

Cortland Lakeview fought back from a slow start and rolled to 28-14 win over Hubbard on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Hubbard showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Cortland Lakeview as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Eagles with a 14-7 lead over the Bulldogs heading into the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Bulldogs, as they climbed out of a hole with a 28-14 scoring margin.

The last time Hubbard and Cortland Lakeview played in a 22-0 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Girard and Hubbard took on Struthers on Sept. 22 at Struthers High School.

Coshocton overpowers Crooksville in thorough fashion

Coshocton’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Crooksville 41-14 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Coshocton moved in front of Crooksville 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Ceramics’ expense.

Coshocton charged to a 27-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Coshocton and Crooksville squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Coshocton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Crooksville faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Coshocton took on New Lexington on Sept. 22 at New Lexington High School.

Crown City South Gallia thwarts Franklin Furnace Green’s quest

Crown City South Gallia pushed past Franklin Furnace Green for a 36-19 win in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Crown City South Gallia an 8-0 lead over Franklin Furnace Green.

The Rebels registered a 20-6 advantage at intermission over the Bobcats.

Crown City South Gallia pulled to a 36-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rebels maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Crown City South Gallia took on Portsmouth Notre Dame on Sept. 23 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit shuts out Chardon NDCL

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit’s defense throttled Chardon NDCL, resulting in a 34-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Chardon NDCL faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Chardon NDCL squared off with Warren Howland in a football game.

Danville crushes Centerburg

Danville dismissed Centerburg by a 52-22 count in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

Danville thundered in front of Centerburg 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 38-8 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Danville breathed fire to a 46-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans rallied in the final quarter, but the Blue Devils skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Centerburg faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Danville took on Loudonville on Sept. 22 at Loudonville High School.

Dayton Centerville escapes Springfield in thin win

Dayton Centerville finally found a way to top Springfield 24-16 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Springfield started on steady ground by forging a 16-7 lead over Dayton Centerville at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats darted a meager margin over the Elks as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Dayton Centerville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-16 lead over Springfield.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Springfield and Dayton Centerville played in a 42-14 game on Nov. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Springfield faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Dayton Centerville took on Springboro on Sept. 22 at Dayton Centerville High School.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne dominates Dayton Carroll in convincing showing

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-7 win over Dayton Carroll at Dayton Carroll High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne opened with a 14-0 advantage over Dayton Carroll through the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 35-7 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne jumped to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Dayton Carroll played in a 45-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Dayton Carroll faced off against Kettering Alter and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne took on Franklin Bishop Fenwick on Sept. 28 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.

Dayton Northridge comes from behind to stop Troy Christian

Dayton Northridge rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Troy Christian 40-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Troy Christian started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Dayton Northridge at the end of the first quarter.

The Polar Bears’ offense pulled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Dayton Northridge jumped to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Polar Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Dayton Northridge and Troy Christian played in a 34-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Troy Christian faced off against De Graff Riverside.

Dayton Oakwood defeats Carlisle

Dayton Oakwood dismissed Carlisle by a 35-14 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Dayton Oakwood darted in front of Carlisle 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lumberjacks opened a slim 21-14 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Dayton Oakwood moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lumberjacks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Carlisle faced off against Brookville and Dayton Oakwood took on Germantown Valley View on Sept. 22 at Germantown Valley View High School.

De Graff Riverside allows no points against Casstown Miami East

Defense dominated as De Graff Riverside pitched a 30-0 shutout of Casstown Miami East on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave De Graff Riverside a 7-0 lead over Casstown Miami East.

The Pirates registered a 16-0 advantage at halftime over the Vikings.

De Graff Riverside pulled to a 30-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time De Graff Riverside and Casstown Miami East played in a 45-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, De Graff Riverside faced off against Troy Christian and Casstown Miami East took on West Milton Milton-Union on Sept. 22 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Dearborn Divine Child overcomes Toledo St. Francis de Sales in seat-squirming affair

Dearborn Divine Child finally found a way to top Toledo St. Francis de Sales 42-35 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Toledo St. Francis de Sales faced off against Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep.

Defiance barely beats Lima Bath

Defiance topped Lima Bath 28-27 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Lima Bath showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Defiance as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Defiance jumped to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Wildcats’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Defiance and Lima Bath squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Lima Bath High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Defiance faced off against Kenton and Lima Bath took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Sept. 22 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Defiance Ayersville squeezes past Antwerp

Defiance Ayersville posted a narrow 30-24 win over Antwerp in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Antwerp started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over Defiance Ayersville at the end of the first quarter.

The Pilots kept a 14-8 halftime margin at the Archers’ expense.

Defiance Ayersville darted to a 20-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pilots enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Archers’ 16-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Antwerp and Defiance Ayersville squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Defiance Ayersville.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Antwerp faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Defiance Ayersville took on Hicksville on Sept. 22 at Hicksville High School.

Defiance Tinora shuts out Paulding

A suffocating defense helped Defiance Tinora handle Paulding 56-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Defiance Tinora a 21-0 lead over Paulding.

The Rams’ offense jumped in front for a 35-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Defiance Tinora roared to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Defiance Tinora and Paulding played in a 27-8 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Defiance Tinora faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and Paulding took on Edgerton on Sept. 22 at Edgerton High School.

Delaware Hayes routs Dublin Scioto

Delaware Hayes unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Dublin Scioto 48-21 Friday on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Delaware Hayes a 28-7 lead over Dublin Scioto.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Delaware Hayes and Dublin Scioto each scored in the third quarter.

The Pacers held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dublin Scioto and Delaware Hayes faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Dublin Scioto faced off against Canal Winchester and Delaware Hayes took on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne on Sept. 22 at Delaware Hayes High School.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin rallies to top Dublin Jerome

Delaware Olentangy Berlin overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 31-17 win against Dublin Jerome at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Dublin Jerome, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Delaware Olentangy Berlin through the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 10-10 deadlock.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin darted in front of Dublin Jerome 24-10 to begin the final quarter.

The Bears and the Celtics each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Dublin Jerome and Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Dublin Jerome High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy and Dublin Jerome took on Thomas Worthington on Sept. 22 at Thomas Worthington High School.

Dola Hardin Northern allows no points against Crestline

Defense dominated as Dola Hardin Northern pitched a 64-0 shutout of Crestline in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Dola Hardin Northern thundered in front of Crestline 29-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Polar Bears’ offense pulled in front for a 50-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Dola Hardin Northern thundered to a 57-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Polar Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Crestline faced off against Marion Elgin and Dola Hardin Northern took on Morral Ridgedale on Sept. 22 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Dover dominates Youngstown Boardman in convincing showing

Dover dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-21 win over Youngstown Boardman in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The last time Dover and Youngstown Boardman played in a 28-10 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Dover faced off against Canfield and Youngstown Boardman took on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Sept. 22 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley races in front to defeat Duncan Falls Philo

Dresden Tri-Valley took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Duncan Falls Philo 52-35 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Dresden Tri-Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Duncan Falls Philo through the first quarter.

The Scotties’ offense jumped in front for a 35-14 lead over the Electrics at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Electrics rallied in the final quarter, but the Scotties skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and Duncan Falls Philo squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Duncan Falls Philo took on Crooksville on Sept. 22 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

Dublin Coffman barely beats Hilliard Davidson

Dublin Coffman topped Hilliard Davidson 21-20 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Hilliard Davidson High on Oct. 6.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Davidson faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Dublin Coffman High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Hilliard Davidson faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Dublin Coffman took on Powell Olentangy Liberty on Sept. 22 at Dublin Coffman High School.

East Canton allows no points against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Defense dominated as East Canton pitched a 41-0 shutout of New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic for an Ohio high school football victory at East Canton High on Oct. 6.

Last season, East Canton and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, East Canton faced off against Newcomerstown and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Sept. 22 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

East Liverpool Beaver Local’s speedy start jolts Wintersville Indian Creek

East Liverpool Beaver Local scored early and often in a 48-6 win over Wintersville Indian Creek in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

East Liverpool Beaver Local opened with a 14-0 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek through the first quarter.

The Beavers fought to a 34-6 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

East Liverpool Beaver Local roared to a 48-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time East Liverpool Beaver Local and Wintersville Indian Creek played in a 56-13 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Bellaire and East Liverpool Beaver Local took on Niles on Sept. 22 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

Eastlake North’s early pace exhausts Willoughby South

Eastlake North took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 10-3 victory over upstart Willoughby South in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Willoughby South and Eastlake North faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Eastlake North High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Willoughby South faced off against Painesville Riverside and Eastlake North took on Mayfield on Sept. 22 at Eastlake North High School.

Edgerton darts past Hicksville with early burst

Edgerton took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Hicksville 36-6 at Hicksville High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Edgerton a 14-0 lead over Hicksville.

The Bulldogs opened an immense 28-6 gap over the Aces at halftime.

Edgerton pulled to a 36-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Edgerton and Hicksville squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Hicksville faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Edgerton took on Paulding on Sept. 22 at Edgerton High School.

Edon shuts out West Unity Hilltop

Edon’s defense throttled West Unity Hilltop, resulting in a 62-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Edon jumped in front of West Unity Hilltop 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bombers opened a massive 48-0 gap over the Cadets at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Edon and West Unity Hilltop were both scoreless.

The Bombers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Edon and West Unity Hilltop faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Edon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, West Unity Hilltop faced off against Oregon Cardinal Stritch and Edon took on Montpelier on Sept. 22 at Edon High School.

Fairborn holds off Greenville

Fairborn topped Greenville 20-18 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Greenville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Fairborn as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Green Wave controlled the pace, taking a 10-0 lead into halftime.

Greenville had a 10-6 edge on Fairborn at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Green Wave had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Skyhawks won the session and the game with a 14-8 performance.

Last season, Fairborn and Greenville squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Fairborn High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Greenville faced off against Sidney and Fairborn took on Xenia on Sept. 22 at Fairborn High School.

Findlay barely beats Perrysburg

Findlay posted a narrow 42-35 win over Perrysburg in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The last time Perrysburg and Findlay played in a 17-14 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Perrysburg faced off against Sylvania Northview and Findlay took on Holland Springfield on Sept. 22 at Findlay High School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton earns narrow win over Pandora-Gilboa

Findlay Liberty-Benton topped Pandora-Gilboa 33-28 in a tough tilt on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Rockets’ expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Pandora-Gilboa got within 27-14.

The Rockets outpointed the Eagles 14-6 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Pandora-Gilboa played in a 28-19 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Worthington Christian and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Van Buren on Sept. 22 at Van Buren High School.

Fort Loramie takes down Van Buren

It was a tough night for Van Buren which was overmatched by Fort Loramie in this 35-12 verdict.

Fort Loramie opened with a 14-6 advantage over Van Buren through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Fort Loramie jumped to a 28-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Van Buren faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Fort Loramie took on Oxford Talawanda on Sept. 22 at Fort Loramie High School.

Fort Recovery outlasts Rockford Parkway

Fort Recovery collected a solid win over Rockford Parkway in a 29-14 verdict during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Fort Recovery a 16-14 lead over Rockford Parkway.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Fort Recovery and Rockford Parkway squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Fort Recovery High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Rockford Parkway faced off against Coldwater and Fort Recovery took on New Bremen on Sept. 22 at Fort Recovery High School.

Fostoria survives for narrow win over Millbury Lake

Fostoria finally found a way to top Millbury Lake 34-32 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Redmen fought to a 20-12 halftime margin at the Flyers’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Millbury Lake made it 28-26.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Fostoria and Millbury Lake squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Millbury Lake High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Fostoria faced off against Oak Harbor and Millbury Lake took on Maumee on Sept. 22 at Maumee High School.

Gahanna Columbus Academy delivers statement win over Worthington Christian

Gahanna Columbus Academy dismissed Worthington Christian by a 42-6 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off against Whitehall-Yearling and Worthington Christian took on Pandora-Gilboa on Sept. 22 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

Gahanna Lincoln defense stifles Westerville Central

Defense dominated as Gahanna Lincoln pitched a 17-0 shutout of Westerville Central at Gahanna Lincoln High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Gahanna Lincoln opened with a 7-0 advantage over Westerville Central through the first quarter.

Gahanna Lincoln thundered to a 17-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Golden Lions and the Warhawks were both scoreless.

The last time Gahanna Lincoln and Westerville Central played in a 33-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Galloway Westland and Westerville Central took on Pickerington North on Sept. 22 at Pickerington North High School.

Galion Northmor prevails over Mt. Gilead

Galion Northmor unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Mt. Gilead 31-3 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Galion Northmor a 21-3 lead over Mt. Gilead.

The Golden Knights opened a colossal 28-3 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Galion Northmor and Mt. Gilead were both scoreless.

The Golden Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Mt Gilead faced off against Howard East Knox and Galion Northmor took on Fredericktown on Sept. 22 at Galion Northmor High School.

Gallipolis Gallia darts by Ironton Rock Hill

Gallipolis Gallia left no doubt on Friday, controlling Ironton Rock Hill from start to finish for a 44-7 victory on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Gallipolis Gallia a 30-7 lead over Ironton Rock Hill.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Ironton Rock Hill and Gallipolis Gallia faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against South Point and Gallipolis Gallia took on Proctorville Fairland on Sept. 22 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

Garrettsville Garfield darts by Newton Falls

Garrettsville Garfield dismissed Newton Falls by a 49-14 count in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Newton Falls squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Newton Falls High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Newton Falls faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Garrettsville Garfield took on Campbell Memorial on Sept. 22 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Gates Mills Gilmour overwhelms Lyndhurst Brush

Gates Mills Gilmour’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lyndhurst Brush 47-21 for an Ohio high school football victory at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy on Oct. 6.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Gates Mills Gilmour and Lyndhurst Brush were both scoreless.

The Lancers registered a 26-7 advantage at intermission over the Arcs.

Gates Mills Gilmour and Lyndhurst Brush each scored in the third quarter.

The Lancers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Lyndhurst Brush faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Lyndhurst Brush High School.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Cleveland Central Catholic and Lyndhurst Brush took on Cleveland Central Catholic on Sept. 22 at Lyndhurst Brush High School.

Gates Mills Hawken defeats Pepper Pike Orange

Gates Mills Hawken earned a convincing 47-13 win over Pepper Pike Orange for an Ohio high school football victory at Gates Mills Hawken High on Oct. 6.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Chesterland West Geauga.

Geneva dominates Ashtabula Lakeside in convincing showing

Geneva dismissed Ashtabula Lakeside by a 49-6 count at Geneva High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Geneva jumped in front of Ashtabula Lakeside 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles’ offense jumped in front for a 35-0 lead over the Dragons at halftime.

Geneva jumped to a 49-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Geneva and Ashtabula Lakeside played in a 20-13 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Geneva faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Madison on Sept. 22 at Madison High School.

Germantown Valley View overpowers Trenton Edgewood in thorough fashion

Germantown Valley View dismissed Trenton Edgewood by a 49-26 count at Trenton Edgewood High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Germantown Valley View opened with a 21-20 advantage over Trenton Edgewood through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Germantown Valley View moved to a 36-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Trenton Edgewood faced off against Bellbrook and Germantown Valley View took on Dayton Oakwood on Sept. 22 at Germantown Valley View High School.

Gibsonburg darts by Willard

Gibsonburg dismissed Willard by a 48-7 count at Gibsonburg High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Gibsonburg opened with a 7-0 advantage over Willard through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears’ offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Crimson Flashes at halftime.

Gibsonburg steamrolled to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Bears held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Gibsonburg faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Willard took on Kansas Lakota on Sept. 22 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley crushes West Lafayette Ridgewood

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off West Lafayette Ridgewood 34-12 Friday on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Gnadenhutten Indian Valley a 21-12 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.

The Braves registered a 28-12 advantage at intermission over the Generals.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley thundered to a 34-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against Magnolia Sandy Valley and West Lafayette Ridgewood took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Sept. 22 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

Granville allows no points against Zanesville

Granville’s defense throttled Zanesville, resulting in a 41-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Granville opened with a 10-0 advantage over Zanesville through the first quarter.

The Blue Aces fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Granville jumped to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Granville and Zanesville faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Zanesville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Granville faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Zanesville took on Newark Licking Valley on Sept. 22 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

Grove City Central Crossing finds OT victory against Newark

Grove City Central Crossing took full advantage of overtime to defeat Newark 33-27 for an Ohio high school football victory at Newark High on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Grove City Central Crossing a 6-0 lead over Newark.

The Comets fought to a 13-6 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Grove City Central Crossing jumped to a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Comets and the Wildcats locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

Grove City Central Crossing held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Grove City Central Crossing and Newark faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Newark faced off against Pickerington Central and Grove City Central Crossing took on Lancaster on Sept. 22 at Lancaster High School.

Grove City Christian dominates Sugar Grove Berne Union

Grove City Christian recorded a big victory over Sugar Grove Berne Union 38-6 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Grove City Christian a 21-0 lead over Sugar Grove Berne Union.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Grove City Christian steamrolled to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Sugar Grove Berne Union and Grove City Christian faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Grove City Christian School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off against Millersport and Grove City Christian took on Corning Miller on Sept. 22 at Corning Miller High School.

Hamilton tops Cincinnati Colerain

Hamilton eventually beat Cincinnati Colerain 23-7 at Hamilton High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Big Blue registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

Hamilton breathed fire to a 23-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Colerain and Hamilton squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Hamilton faced off against Fairfield and Cincinnati Colerain took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Sept. 22 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

Hamilton Badin squeezes past Kettering Alter

Hamilton Badin finally found a way to top Kettering Alter 29-24 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Hamilton Badin a 7-0 lead over Kettering Alter.

The Knights darted a slim margin over the Rams as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Hamilton Badin broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 23-15 lead over Kettering Alter.

The Knights closed the lead with a 9-6 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Hamilton Badin and Kettering Alter played in a 42-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Hamilton Badin faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Kettering Alter took on Dayton Carroll on Sept. 22 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

Hamilton Ross collects victory over Franklin

Hamilton Ross knocked off Franklin 41-27 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Rams opened a meager 21-7 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Hamilton Ross faced off against Waynesville and Franklin took on Monroe on Sept. 22 at Monroe High School.

Hamler Patrick Henry darts past Delta with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped Hamler Patrick Henry to a 50-7 runaway past Delta for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Hamler Patrick Henry a 24-0 lead over Delta.

The Patriots fought to a 44-7 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Patriots held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Delta squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Delta High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Wauseon and Delta took on Swanton on Sept. 22 at Swanton High School.

Hannibal River carves slim margin over Sarahsville Shenandoah

Hannibal River posted a narrow 28-24 win over Sarahsville Shenandoah in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 8-8 duel in the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 16-16 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Hannibal River moved in front of Sarahsville Shenandoah 28-24 going into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Hannibal River and Sarahsville Shenandoah squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Hannibal River High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Hannibal River took on Bridgeport on Sept. 22 at Hannibal River High School.

Harrison scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Oxford Talawanda

Harrison rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 47-13 win over Oxford Talawanda in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Harrison darted in front of Oxford Talawanda 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense jumped in front for a 40-0 lead over the Brave at the intermission.

Oxford Talawanda tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 47-13 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Oxford Talawanda and Harrison faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Harrison High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Oxford Talawanda faced off against Fort Loramie and Harrison took on Alexandria Campbell County on Sept. 22 at Harrison High School.

Haviland Wayne Trace slips past Sherwood Fairview

Haviland Wayne Trace finally found a way to top Sherwood Fairview 19-16 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Sherwood Fairview started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over Haviland Wayne Trace at the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Raiders and the Apaches were both scoreless.

The scoreboard showed Sherwood Fairview with a 16-12 lead over Haviland Wayne Trace heading into the third quarter.

It took a 7-0 rally, but the Raiders were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

The last time Haviland Wayne Trace and Sherwood Fairview played in a 28-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Defiance Tinora and Sherwood Fairview took on Antwerp on Sept. 22 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

Heath allows no points against Johnstown Northridge

Heath’s defense throttled Johnstown Northridge, resulting in a 55-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The last time Heath and Johnstown Northridge played in a 54-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Heath faced off against Hebron Lakewood and Johnstown Northridge took on Johnstown on Sept. 22 at Johnstown-Monroe High School.

An early bolt powers Hilliard Bradley past Powell Olentangy Liberty

Hilliard Bradley broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Powell Olentangy Liberty 20-13 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Hilliard Bradley darted in front of Powell Olentangy Liberty 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 13-3 at the intermission.

Powell Olentangy Liberty clawed to within 13-6 through the third quarter.

The Jaguars and the Patriots each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Hilliard Bradley squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Upper Arlington and Powell Olentangy Liberty took on Dublin Coffman on Sept. 22 at Dublin Coffman High School.

Howard East Knox defense stifles Fredericktown

A suffocating defense helped Howard East Knox handle Fredericktown 35-0 at Howard East Knox High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Howard East Knox darted in front of Fredericktown 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Howard East Knox stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Howard East Knox faced off against Mt Gilead and Fredericktown took on Galion Northmor on Sept. 22 at Galion Northmor High School.

Huber Heights Wayne holds off Kettering Fairmont

Huber Heights Wayne posted a narrow 27-23 win over Kettering Fairmont for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Firebirds with a 17-13 lead over the Warriors heading into the second quarter.

Kettering Fairmont moved ahead by earning a 20-19 advantage over Huber Heights Wayne at the end of the third quarter.

The Warriors pulled off a stirring 8-3 fourth quarter to trip the Firebirds.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Kettering Fairmont.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Springfield and Huber Heights Wayne took on Beavercreek on Sept. 22 at Beavercreek High School.

Independence posts win at Wickliffe’s expense

Independence notched a win against Wickliffe 26-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Independence fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at Wickliffe’s expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

Independence got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-7 edge.

Last season, Independence and Wickliffe faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Wickliffe High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Wickliffe squared off with Garfield Heights Trinity in a football game.

Ironton races in front to defeat Coal Grove

A swift early pace pushed Ironton past Coal Grove Friday 54-12 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Ironton opened with a 28-6 advantage over Coal Grove through the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers registered a 48-6 advantage at halftime over the Hornets.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 54-12.

Last season, Ironton and Coal Grove squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Ironton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Coal Grove faced off against Portsmouth and Ironton took on Chesapeake on Sept. 22 at Chesapeake High School.

Jackson overwhelms Hillsboro

It was a tough night for Hillsboro which was overmatched by Jackson in this 63-21 verdict.

The last time Jackson and Hillsboro played in a 63-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Hillsboro faced off against Chillicothe and Jackson took on Washington Court House Washington on Sept. 22 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

Jamestown Greeneview allows no points against London Madison-Plains

Jamestown Greeneview’s defense throttled London Madison-Plains, resulting in a 55-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Jamestown Greeneview opened with a 27-0 advantage over London Madison-Plains through the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Golden Eagles’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Rams got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Last season, Jamestown Greeneview and London Madison-Plains faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at London Madison-Plains High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Jamestown Greeneview faced off against Springfield Greenon and London Madison-Plains took on Cedarville on Sept. 22 at Cedarville High School.

Johnstown earns stressful win over Utica

Johnstown topped Utica 30-24 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

Utica showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-8 advantage over Johnstown as the first quarter ended.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Utica moved a slim margin over Johnstown as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Redskins had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Johnnies won the session and the game with a 16-7 performance.

Last season, Johnstown and Utica squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Utica High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Johnstown faced off against Johnstown Northridge and Utica took on Newark Catholic on Sept. 22 at Utica High School.

Kirtland sets early tone to dominate Painesville Harvey

Kirtland took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Painesville Harvey 49-14 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Kirtland a 14-0 lead over Painesville Harvey.

The Hornets registered a 35-8 advantage at halftime over the Red Raiders.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Kirtland and Painesville Harvey faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Painesville Harvey High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Painesville Harvey faced off against Mantua Crestwood and Kirtland took on Orwell Grand Valley on Sept. 22 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

Lancaster holds off Reynoldsburg

Lancaster topped Reynoldsburg 27-26 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Lancaster a 13-7 lead over Reynoldsburg.

The Raiders had a 14-13 edge on the Gales at the beginning of the third quarter.

Reynoldsburg enjoyed a 26-20 lead over Lancaster to start the fourth quarter.

The Gales pulled off a stirring 7-0 fourth quarter to trip the Raiders.

The last time Reynoldsburg and Lancaster played in a 34-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Reynoldsburg faced off against Groveport Madison and Lancaster took on Grove City Central Crossing on Sept. 22 at Lancaster High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian slips past Corning Miller

Lancaster Fairfield Christian finally found a way to top Corning Miller 28-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 7-7 as the third quarter started.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian enjoyed a small margin over Corning Miller with a 21-14 lead heading to the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Corning Miller played in a 42-16 game on Oct. 15, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Lancaster Fairfield Christian faced off against Martins Ferry and Corning Miller took on Grove City Christian on Sept. 22 at Corning Miller High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Union defense stifles Circleville

Lancaster Fairfield Union’s defense throttled Circleville, resulting in a 42-0 shutout on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Lancaster Fairfield Union opened with a 7-0 advantage over Circleville through the first quarter.

The Falcons opened a lopsided 28-0 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Lancaster Fairfield Union pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Circleville played in a 45-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Circleville took on Ashville Teays Valley on Sept. 22 at Circleville High School.

Lebanon escapes Kings Mill Kings in thin win

Lebanon topped Kings Mill Kings 20-14 in a tough tilt on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The last time Kings Mill Kings and Lebanon played in a 14-10 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lebanon faced off against Cincinnati Turpin and Kings Mill Kings took on Cincinnati West Clermont on Sept. 22 at Kings Mill Kings High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy overpowers Hilliard Darby in thorough fashion

Lewis Center Olentangy handled Hilliard Darby 36-10 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

The last time Hilliard Darby and Lewis Center Olentangy played in a 42-21 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Hilliard Darby took on Marysville on Sept. 22 at Marysville High School.

Liberty Center routs Metamora Evergreen

Liberty Center rolled past Metamora Evergreen for a comfortable 48-6 victory on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Liberty Center opened with a 21-0 advantage over Metamora Evergreen through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Liberty Center steamrolled to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Liberty Center and Metamora Evergreen squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Liberty Center High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Archbold and Liberty Center took on Bryan on Sept. 22 at Liberty Center High School.

Lima posts win at Toledo Waite’s expense

Lima grabbed a 47-28 victory at the expense of Toledo Waite in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

The Spartans’ offense roared in front for a 28-6 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Spartans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Indians’ 22-19 advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lima faced off against Toledo Woodward.

Lisbon rides to cruise-control win over Leetonia

Lisbon raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 50-23 win over Leetonia at Leetonia High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Lisbon opened with a 14-7 advantage over Leetonia through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense thundered in front for a 36-7 lead over the Bears at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Blue Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Bears’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Lisbon and Leetonia faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Leetonia faced off against Columbiana and Lisbon took on Hanoverton United on Sept. 22 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Lockland secures a win over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian

Lockland grabbed a 24-7 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian for an Ohio high school football victory at Lockland High on Oct. 6.

Last season, Lockland and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lockland faced off against St Bernard-Elmwood Place and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian took on Cincinnati Country Day on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Country Day School.

London allows no points against New Carlisle Tecumseh

A suffocating defense helped London handle New Carlisle Tecumseh 63-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave London a 21-0 lead over New Carlisle Tecumseh.

The Red Raiders opened a lopsided 42-0 gap over the Arrows at halftime.

London stormed to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Raiders held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Carlisle Tecumseh and London squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at London High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and London took on Bellefontaine on Sept. 22 at Bellefontaine High School.

Lorain allows no points against East Cleveland Shaw

A suffocating defense helped Lorain handle East Cleveland Shaw 57-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Lorain jumped in front of East Cleveland Shaw 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

Lorain roared to a 57-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Lorain and East Cleveland Shaw faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lorain High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, East Cleveland Shaw squared off with Bedford in a football game.

Lore City Buckeye Trail tacks win on Strasburg

Lore City Buckeye Trail unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Strasburg 40-6 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and Strasburg faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Strasburg faced off against Malvern and Lore City Buckeye Trail took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Sept. 22 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

Loudonville defense stifles Cardington-Lincoln

Loudonville’s defense throttled Cardington-Lincoln, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Loudonville faced off against Danville and Cardington-Lincoln took on Centerburg on Sept. 22 at Cardington High School.

Loveland earns narrow win over Morrow Little Miami

Loveland posted a narrow 34-26 win over Morrow Little Miami on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Loveland opened with a 34-26 advantage over Morrow Little Miami through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Loveland and Morrow Little Miami played in a 29-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Milford and Loveland took on Cincinnati Walnut Hills on Sept. 22 at Loveland High School.

Lowellville scores early, pulls away from North Jackson Jackson-Milton

Lowellville broke to an early lead and topped North Jackson Jackson-Milton 35-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Lowellville opened with a 14-0 advantage over North Jackson Jackson-Milton through the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a slim 21-7 gap over the Bluejays at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Lowellville and North Jackson Jackson-Milton were both scoreless.

The Rockets held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lowellville and North Jackson Jackson-Milton squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lowellville faced off against Mineral Ridge and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on New Middletown Springfield Local on Sept. 22 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

Lucasville Valley rally stops Oak Hill

Lucasville Valley rallied over Oak Hill for an inspiring 40-13 victory at Lucasville Valley High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Oak Hill showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-7 advantage over Lucasville Valley as the first quarter ended.

The Indians’ offense darted in front for a 27-13 lead over the Oaks at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Lucasville Valley and Oak Hill squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Oak Hill High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lucasville Valley faced off against McDermott Northwest and Oak Hill took on Waverly on Sept. 22 at Oak Hill High School.

Madison scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Jefferson

An early dose of momentum helped Madison to a 43-7 runaway past Jefferson on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Madison opened with a 28-7 advantage over Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks’ offense pulled in front for a 43-7 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Jefferson faced off against Conneaut and Madison took on Ashtabula Lakeside on Sept. 22 at Madison High School.

Magnolia Sandy Valley tops Uhrichsville Claymont

Magnolia Sandy Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-19 win over Uhrichsville Claymont in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Magnolia Sandy Valley a 13-6 lead over Uhrichsville Claymont.

The Cardinals opened a massive 34-13 gap over the Mustangs at halftime.

Magnolia Sandy Valley stormed to a 48-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Magnolia Sandy Valley and Uhrichsville Claymont played in a 29-26 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Sept. 22 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

Malvern tops Newcomerstown

Malvern eventually beat Newcomerstown 21-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Malvern and Newcomerstown settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Hornets registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Newcomerstown and Malvern faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Malvern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Newcomerstown faced off against East Canton and Malvern took on Strasburg on Sept. 22 at Strasburg High School.

Mansfield Madison Comprehensive allows no points against Mt. Vernon

Defense dominated as Mansfield Madison Comprehensive pitched a 38-0 shutout of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory at Mt. Vernon High on Oct. 6.

Mansfield Madison Comprehensive moved in front of Mt. Vernon 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams registered a 17-0 advantage at intermission over the Yellow Jackets.

Mansfield Madison Comprehensive roared to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 22, Mt Vernon squared off with New Philadelphia in a football game.

Maria Stein Marion Local rides to cruise-control win over Anna

Maria Stein Marion Local unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Anna 42-8 Friday on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 8-8 duel in the first quarter.

The Flyers’ offense jumped in front for a 21-8 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Maria Stein Marion Local stormed to a 42-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Anna squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Versailles and Anna took on Delphos St. John’s on Sept. 22 at Anna High School.

Marietta crushes Pomeroy Meigs

Marietta handled Pomeroy Meigs 48-15 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Last season, Pomeroy Meigs and Marietta squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Marietta faced off against Williamstown and Pomeroy Meigs took on Nelsonville-York on Sept. 22 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

Marion Pleasant holds off Galion

Marion Pleasant finally found a way to top Galion 14-13 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Marion Pleasant a 7-0 lead over Galion.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Spartans and the Tigers were both scoreless.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Marion Pleasant and Galion locked in a 13-13 stalemate.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Marion Pleasant faced off against Bellville Clear Fork.

Marysville darts by Thomas Worthington

It was a tough night for Thomas Worthington which was overmatched by Marysville in this 48-7 verdict.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Marysville and Thomas Worthington were both scoreless.

The Monarchs opened a lopsided 28-7 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Marysville breathed fire to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Monarchs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Thomas Worthington and Marysville faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Marysville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Thomas Worthington faced off against Dublin Jerome and Marysville took on Hilliard Darby on Sept. 22 at Marysville High School.

Massillon sets early tone to dominate Austintown Fitch

Massillon took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Austintown Fitch 42-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Massillon a 14-0 lead over Austintown Fitch.

The Tigers’ offense stormed in front for a 28-7 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Massillon and Austintown Fitch played in a 49-28 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Austintown Fitch faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Massillon took on Middletown on Sept. 22 at Massillon Washington High School.

Massillon Perry escapes Uniontown Green in thin win

Massillon Perry posted a narrow 20-14 win over Uniontown Green during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Massillon Perry opened with a 7-0 advantage over Uniontown Green through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a meager 14-7 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Uniontown Green got within 20-14.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Uniontown Green and Massillon Perry played in a 38-35 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Massillon Perry faced off against Louisville and Uniontown Green took on Canton GlenOak on Sept. 22 at Uniontown Green High School.

Matamoras Frontier exhales after close call with New Martinsville Magnolia

Matamoras Frontier posted a narrow 21-20 win over New Martinsville Magnolia in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

New Martinsville Magnolia showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-6 advantage over Matamoras Frontier as the first quarter ended.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Cougars, as they climbed out of a hole with a 21-20 scoring margin.

Last season, Matamoras Frontier and New Martinsville Magnolia faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at New Martinsville Magnolia High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Matamoras Frontier faced off against Waterford and New Martinsville Magnolia took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on Sept. 22 at New Martinsville Magnolia High School.

Maumee finds OT victory against Rossford

Maumee used overtime to slip past Rossford 50-42 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Rossford faced off against Pemberville Eastwood and Maumee took on Millbury Lake on Sept. 22 at Maumee High School.

McArthur Vinton County overpowers Bidwell River Valley in thorough fashion

McArthur Vinton County dominated Bidwell River Valley 69-12 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The last time McArthur Vinton County and Bidwell River Valley played in a 54-22 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Albany Alexander and Bidwell River Valley took on Wellston on Sept. 22 at Wellston High School.

McComb bests Bloomdale Elmwood

McComb handled Bloomdale Elmwood 61-6 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

McComb thundered in front of Bloomdale Elmwood 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a monstrous 47-0 gap over the Royals at the intermission.

McComb pulled to a 60-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Royals closed the lead with a 6-1 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, McComb faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Bloomdale Elmwood took on Lima Central Catholic on Sept. 23 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

McDonald overpowers Windham in thorough fashion

McDonald raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 40-6 win over Windham in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

In recent action on Sept. 22, McDonald faced off against Atwater Waterloo and Windham took on Fairport Harbor Fairport on Sept. 22 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

Super start fuels McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley’s victory over Marion Elgin

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Marion Elgin 32-30 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley opened with a 32-16 advantage over Marion Elgin through the first quarter.

Marion Elgin trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 32-30.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Marion Elgin faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Mt Victory Ridgemont and Marion Elgin took on Crestline on Sept. 22 at Marion Elgin High School.

Mentor allows no points against Brunswick

Mentor’s defense throttled Brunswick, resulting in a 41-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

Mentor opened with a 14-0 advantage over Brunswick through the first quarter.

The Cardinals’ offense charged in front for a 21-0 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Mentor roared to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Mentor and Brunswick faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Mentor High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Mentor squared off with Solon in a football game.

Mentor Lake Catholic denies Erie’s challenge

Mentor Lake Catholic pushed past Erie for a 41-28 win in a Pennsylvania high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Mentor Lake Catholic and Erie squared off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Mentor Lake Catholic squared off with Canton Central Catholic in a football game.

Miamisburg denies Beavercreek’s challenge

Miamisburg eventually beat Beavercreek 28-10 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

The last time Miamisburg and Beavercreek played in a 49-26 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 22, Beavercreek squared off with Huber Heights Wayne in a football game.

Milford defense stifles Cincinnati Winton Woods

Defense dominated as Milford pitched a 3-0 shutout of Cincinnati Winton Woods on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Last season, Cincinnati Winton Woods and Milford squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Milford High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Winton Woods faced off against Cincinnati Anderson and Milford took on Morrow Little Miami on Sept. 22 at Milford High School.

Minford escapes close call with Logan

Minford finally found a way to top Logan 23-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Minford darted in front of Logan 23-14 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Chieftains closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Logan faced off against The Plains Athens and Minford took on West Portsmouth West on Sept. 22 at West Portsmouth West High School.

Minster outlasts Delphos St. John’s

Minster eventually beat Delphos St. John’s 21-10 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Minster moved in front of Delphos St. John’s 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 14-3 advantage at intermission over the Blue Jays.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Minster and Delphos St. John’s faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Minster High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Delphos St. John’s faced off against Anna and Minster took on St. Henry on Sept. 22 at St. Henry.

Mogadore races in front to defeat Ravenna Southeast

Mogadore left no doubt in recording a 47-6 win over Ravenna Southeast for an Ohio high school football victory at Mogadore High on Oct. 6.

Last season, Mogadore and Ravenna Southeast squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Mogadore High School.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Mogadore faced off against Warren John F. Kennedy and Ravenna Southeast took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Sept. 22 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

Mogadore Field darts by Akron Coventry

Mogadore Field controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-10 win against Akron Coventry on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Mogadore Field opened with a 21-0 advantage over Akron Coventry through the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Comets.

Mogadore Field steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets rallied with a 10-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Falcons prevailed.

The last time Mogadore Field and Akron Coventry played in a 25-20 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Mogadore Field faced off against Ravenna.

Montpelier records thin win against Northwood

Montpelier finally found a way to top Northwood 21-12 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Montpelier opened with a 7-0 advantage over Northwood through the first quarter.

The Locomotives opened a modest 14-6 gap over the Rangers at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Locomotives held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Northwood and Montpelier played in a 41-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Northwood faced off against Ottawa Hills and Montpelier took on Edon on Sept. 22 at Edon High School.

Morral Ridgedale rallies to rock Cory-Rawson

Cory-Rawson cut in front to start, but Morral Ridgedale answered the challenge to collect a 34-7 victory in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cory-Rawson, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Morral Ridgedale through the end of the first quarter.

The Hornets had a 7-6 edge on the Rockets at the beginning of the third quarter.

Morral Ridgedale broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 34-7 lead over Cory-Rawson.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cory-Rawson faced off against Waynesfield-Goshen and Morral Ridgedale took on Dola Hardin Northern on Sept. 22 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont’s speedy start jolts North Baltimore

A swift early pace pushed Mt. Victory Ridgemont past North Baltimore Friday 52-24 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Sept. 22, North Baltimore faced off against Lima Perry and Mt Victory Ridgemont took on McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley on Sept. 22 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Napoleon outlasts Oregon Clay in classic clash

Napoleon grabbed the final advantage in a 35-34 overtime victory over Oregon Clay at Napoleon High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The Wildcats opened a close 21-7 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Oregon Clay inched back to a 21-13 deficit.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Wildcats and the Eagles locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Napoleon and Oregon Clay locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second overtime period.

Napoleon held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the third overtime period.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Napoleon faced off against Fremont Ross and Oregon Clay took on Bowling Green on Sept. 22 at Bowling Green High School.

Nelsonville-York shuts out Albany Alexander

Nelsonville-York’s defense throttled Albany Alexander, resulting in a 33-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Nelsonville-York a 13-0 lead over Albany Alexander.

The Buckeyes fought to a 26-0 intermission margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Nelsonville-York roared to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and Albany Alexander faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Nelsonville-York High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Albany Alexander faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Nelsonville-York took on Pomeroy Meigs on Sept. 22 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

New Albany overwhelms Galloway Westland

New Albany unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Galloway Westland 55-22 Friday in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave New Albany a 21-0 lead over Galloway Westland.

The Cougars didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 34-14 at halftime.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Galloway Westland inched back to a 34-22 deficit.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Last season, New Albany and Galloway Westland faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at New Albany High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Galloway Westland faced off against Gahanna Lincoln and New Albany took on Grove City on Sept. 22 at Grove City High School.

New Lexington bests Byesville Meadowbrook

New Lexington handled Byesville Meadowbrook 42-12 in an impressive showing on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-12 lead over the Colts at the intermission.

New Lexington roared to a 42-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and Byesville Meadowbrook squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at New Lexington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Byesville Meadowbrook faced off against New Concord John Glenn and New Lexington took on Coshocton on Sept. 22 at New Lexington High School.

New Madison Tri-Village defense stifles New Lebanon Dixie

Defense dominated as New Madison Tri-Village pitched a 72-0 shutout of New Lebanon Dixie on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

New Madison Tri-Village opened with a 27-0 advantage over New Lebanon Dixie through the first quarter.

The Patriots’ offense steamrolled in front for a 47-0 lead over the Greyhounds at halftime.

New Madison Tri-Village breathed fire to a 54-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Patriots held on with an 18-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time New Madison Tri-Village and New Lebanon Dixie played in a 70-3 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against Bradford and New Madison Tri-Village took on Lewisburg Tri-County North on Sept. 22 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

New Middletown Springfield Local darts past Mineral Ridge with early burst

New Middletown Springfield Local broke to an early lead and topped Mineral Ridge 23-10 at New Middletown Springfield Local High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

New Middletown Springfield Local opened with a 14-0 advantage over Mineral Ridge through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Rams narrowed the gap 10-9 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and Mineral Ridge squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Mineral Ridge High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Mineral Ridge took on Lowellville on Sept. 22 at Lowellville High School.

New Paris National Trail allows no points against Union City Mississinawa Valley

Defense dominated as New Paris National Trail pitched a 55-0 shutout of Union City Mississinawa Valley on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

In recent action on Sept. 22, New Paris National Trail faced off against Arcanum and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on Camden Preble Shawnee on Sept. 22 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

New Philadelphia exhales after close call with Lexington

New Philadelphia finally found a way to top Lexington 21-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Lexington started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over New Philadelphia at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 7-7 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

New Philadelphia took control in the third quarter with a 14-7 advantage over Lexington.

The Quakers and the Minutemen each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Lexington faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at New Philadelphia High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lexington faced off against Mansfield and New Philadelphia took on Mt Vernon on Sept. 22 at New Philadelphia High School.

Newark Catholic defeats Hebron Lakewood

Newark Catholic unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hebron Lakewood 28-7 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Newark Catholic a 7-0 lead over Hebron Lakewood.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Green Wave and the Lancers were both scoreless.

Newark Catholic moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Green Wave held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Newark Catholic and Hebron Lakewood squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Newark Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Heath and Newark Catholic took on Utica on Sept. 22 at Utica High School.

Newark Licking Valley squeezes past Wheeling Linsly

Newark Licking Valley posted a narrow 35-28 win over Wheeling Linsly on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Wheeling Linsly, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Newark Licking Valley through the end of the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Wheeling Linsly enjoyed a 21-14 lead over Newark Licking Valley to start the fourth quarter.

A 21-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Panthers’ defeat of the Cadets.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Zanesville and Wheeling Linsly took on Beverly Fort Frye on Sept. 23 at Wheeling Linsly High School.

Novi Detroit Catholic Central defeats Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

Novi Detroit Catholic Central left no doubt on Friday, controlling Toledo St. John’s Jesuit from start to finish for a 35-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Novi Detroit Catholic Central darted in front of Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 7-7 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Novi Detroit Catholic Central moved in front of Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 14-7 going into the fourth quarter.

The Shamrocks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit faced off against Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice.

Oak Harbor defense stifles Genoa Area

Defense dominated as Oak Harbor pitched a 21-0 shutout of Genoa Area for an Ohio high school football victory at Genoa Area High on Oct. 6.

Oak Harbor jumped in front of Genoa Area 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Oak Harbor moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Oak Harbor and Genoa Area squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Genoa Area faced off against Tontogany Otsego and Oak Harbor took on Fostoria on Sept. 22 at Oak Harbor High School.

Ontario shuts out Marion Harding

Ontario’s defense throttled Marion Harding, resulting in a 34-0 shutout at Marion Harding on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Ontario a 14-0 lead over Marion Harding.

The Warriors opened a giant 34-0 gap over the Presidents at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Sept. 22, Marion Harding squared off with Caledonia River Valley in a football game.

Orrville secures a win over Massillon Tuslaw

Orrville handed Massillon Tuslaw a tough 35-18 loss for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Orrville jumped in front of Massillon Tuslaw 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Riders’ offense moved in front for a 14-6 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Orrville moved to a 27-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Riders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

The last time Orrville and Massillon Tuslaw played in a 45-20 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Canal Fulton Northwest and Orrville took on Navarre Fairless on Sept. 22 at Orrville High School.

Ottawa Hills sets early tone to dominate Oregon Cardinal Stritch

Ottawa Hills took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Oregon Cardinal Stritch 70-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Ottawa Hills faced off against Northwood and Oregon Cardinal Stritch took on West Unity Hilltop on Sept. 22 at Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial claims victory against Pataskala Licking Heights

Pataskala Watkins Memorial collected a solid win over Pataskala Licking Heights in a 30-20 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial opened with a 16-0 advantage over Pataskala Licking Heights through the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense roared in front for a 22-0 lead over the Hornets at halftime.

Pataskala Licking Heights stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 30-20.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Pataskala Licking Heights faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against Granville and Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on Wellsburg Brooke on Sept. 23 at Wellsburg Brooke High School.

Pemberville Eastwood races in front to defeat Tontogany Otsego

Pemberville Eastwood took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Tontogany Otsego 45-14 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Pemberville Eastwood jumped in front of Tontogany Otsego 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles’ offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Pemberville Eastwood charged to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Tontogany Otsego faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Tontogany Otsego faced off against Genoa Area and Pemberville Eastwood took on Rossford on Sept. 22 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

Perry prevails over Chagrin Falls

Perry earned a convincing 41-10 win over Chagrin Falls on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Perry jumped in front of Chagrin Falls 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates fought to a 35-3 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Tigers closed the lead with a 7-6 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Perry and Chagrin Falls played in a 43-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Perry faced off against Rocky River Lutheran West.

Pickerington Central defense stifles Groveport Madison

A suffocating defense helped Pickerington Central handle Groveport Madison 42-0 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Pickerington Central darted in front of Groveport Madison 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Cruisers.

Pickerington Central stormed to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Groveport Madison faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Groveport Madison High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Pickerington Central faced off against Newark and Groveport Madison took on Reynoldsburg on Sept. 22 at Reynoldsburg High School.

Pickerington North dominates Grove City

Pickerington North dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-10 win over Grove City on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Last season, Pickerington North and Grove City faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Grove City High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Pickerington North faced off against Westerville Central and Grove City took on New Albany on Sept. 22 at Grove City High School.

Piketon darts past Chillicothe Southeastern with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped Piketon to a 46-26 runaway past Chillicothe Southeastern in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Piketon moved in front of Chillicothe Southeastern 20-6 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Piketon roared to a 40-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 46-26.

The last time Piketon and Chillicothe Southeastern played in a 40-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Piketon faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Chillicothe Southeastern took on Williamsport Westfall on Sept. 22 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

Pioneer North Central tops Cincinnati College Prep

Pioneer North Central pushed past Cincinnati College Prep for a 24-8 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 8-8 as the third quarter started.

Pioneer North Central took control in the third quarter with a 16-8 advantage over Cincinnati College Prep.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Pioneer North Central faced off against Vanlue and Cincinnati College Prep took on Cincinnati Shroder on Sept. 23 at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy.

Piqua overcomes Xenia’s lead to earn win

Piqua trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 17-7 win over Xenia on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Xenia, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Piqua through the end of the first quarter.

The Buccaneers moved a modest margin over the Indians as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Piqua broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 17-7 lead over Xenia.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Xenia and Piqua squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Xenia High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Piqua faced off against Troy and Xenia took on Fairborn on Sept. 22 at Fairborn High School.

Plain City Jonathan Alder bests Springfield Kenton Ridge

Plain City Jonathan Alder unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Springfield Kenton Ridge 42-14 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Plain City Jonathan Alder opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield Kenton Ridge through the first quarter.

The Pioneers registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-7.

The Pioneers and the Cougars each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Springfield Kenton Ridge squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off against New Carlisle Tecumseh and Plain City Jonathan Alder took on Urbana on Sept. 22 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

Poland Seminary slips past Girard

Poland Seminary finally found a way to top Girard 38-35 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Poland Seminary opened with a 10-7 advantage over Girard through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 24-21 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Girard squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Poland Seminary High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Girard faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Poland Seminary took on Canfield South Range on Sept. 22 at Poland Seminary High School.

Portsmouth Sciotoville East dominates Willow Wood Symmes Valley

Portsmouth Sciotoville East earned a convincing 34-12 win over Willow Wood Symmes Valley in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

Portsmouth Sciotoville East opened with a 14-6 advantage over Willow Wood Symmes Valley through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Tartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-6 edge.

The last time Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Portsmouth Sciotoville East played in a 34-0 game on Oct. 8, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off against Franklin Furnace Green and Portsmouth Sciotoville East took on Beaver Eastern on Sept. 22 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

Proctorville Fairland collects victory over Portsmouth

Proctorville Fairland eventually beat Portsmouth 43-27 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Trojans moved ahead by earning a 19-14 advantage over the Dragons at the end of the second quarter.

Proctorville Fairland broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 22-19 lead over Portsmouth.

The Dragons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-8 edge.

The last time Portsmouth and Proctorville Fairland played in a 34-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Proctorville Fairland faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Portsmouth took on Coal Grove on Sept. 22 at Portsmouth High School.

Racine Southern defense stifles Belpre

Defense dominated as Racine Southern pitched a 41-0 shutout of Belpre for an Ohio high school football victory at Racine Southern High on Oct. 6.

Last season, Racine Southern and Belpre squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Belpre High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Racine Southern faced off against Glouster Trimble and Belpre took on Paden City on Sept. 22 at Paden City High School.

Reading tacks win on Cincinnati Deer Park

Reading’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Deer Park 48-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Reading and Cincinnati Deer Park faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Reading High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Deer Park faced off against Cincinnati Finneytown and Reading took on Cincinnati Wyoming on Sept. 22 at Reading High School.

Super start fuels Reedsville Eastern’s victory over Glouster Trimble

Reedsville Eastern grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 21-20 win against Glouster Trimble in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Reedsville Eastern opened with a 13-0 advantage over Glouster Trimble through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Glouster Trimble fought to within 21-14.

The Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Reedsville Eastern and Glouster Trimble faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Glouster Trimble faced off against Racine Southern and Reedsville Eastern took on Hambleton Tucker County on Sept. 22 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

Richmond Edison darts past Rayland Buckeye Local with early burst

A swift early pace pushed Richmond Edison past Rayland Buckeye Local Friday 41-6 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Richmond Edison moved in front of Rayland Buckeye Local 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense roared in front for a 34-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Richmond Edison charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Richmond Edison and Rayland Buckeye Local played in a 52-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Richmond Edison faced off against Toronto and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Sept. 22 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

Richwood North Union overwhelms Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

It was a tough night for Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan which was overmatched by Richwood North Union in this 41-9 verdict.

Richwood North Union opened with a 14-0 advantage over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan through the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense charged in front for a 28-9 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Richwood North Union roared to a 41-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Richwood North Union and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan played in a 48-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Richwood North Union took on Springfield Shawnee on Sept. 22 at Richwood North Union High School.

River Rouge tacks win on Euclid

River Rouge controlled the action to earn an impressive 36-6 win against Euclid at Euclid High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

River Rouge darted in front of Euclid 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

River Rouge’s offense moved in front for a 14-6 lead over Euclid at halftime.

River Rouge steamrolled to a 29-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

River Rouge got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Euclid faced off against Medina.

Rocky River Lutheran West defense stifles Chesterland West Geauga

Defense dominated as Rocky River Lutheran West pitched a 12-0 shutout of Chesterland West Geauga in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

The Longhorns registered a 6-0 advantage at intermission over the Wolverines.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Longhorns held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Rocky River Lutheran West faced off against Perry and Chesterland West Geauga took on Gates Mills Hawken on Sept. 22 at Gates Mills Hawken High School.

Stryker comes up short in matchup with Sebring

Sebring grabbed a 44-24 victory at the expense of Stryker in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Sebring a 28-24 lead over Stryker.

Sebring roared to a 44-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Stryker faced off against Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic and Sebring took on Holgate on Sept. 22 at Sebring McKinley Jr./Sr. High School.

Shelby posts win at Bellville Clear Fork’s expense

Shelby pushed past Bellville Clear Fork for a 36-21 win on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Shelby darted ahead over Bellville Clear Fork when the fourth quarter began 29-14.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Shelby faced off against Marengo Highland and Bellville Clear Fork took on Marion Pleasant on Sept. 22 at Marion Pleasant High School.

Sidney Lehman Catholic bests Covington

Sidney Lehman Catholic recorded a big victory over Covington 50-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Sidney Lehman Catholic and Covington faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Sidney Lehman Catholic faced off against Tipp City Bethel.

South Charleston Southeastern escapes close call with Cedarville

South Charleston Southeastern posted a narrow 21-13 win over Cedarville for an Ohio high school football victory at Cedarville High on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cedarville, as it began with a 7-0 edge over South Charleston Southeastern through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense darted in front for a 12-7 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

The last time South Charleston Southeastern and Cedarville played in a 31-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cedarville faced off against London Madison-Plains and South Charleston Southeastern took on Springfield Catholic Central on Sept. 22 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

South Point posts win at Chesapeake’s expense

South Point collected a solid win over Chesapeake in a 38-20 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

South Point darted in front of Chesapeake 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Pointers held on with a 26-20 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, South Point and Chesapeake squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at South Point High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Chesapeake faced off against Ironton and South Point took on Ironton Rock Hill on Sept. 22 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

Spencerville prevails over Ada

Spencerville controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-14 win against Ada in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

Spencerville jumped in front of Ada 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bearcats’ offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Spencerville darted to a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bearcats held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Ada and Spencerville played in a 33-28 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Spencerville faced off against Leipsic and Ada took on Bluffton on Sept. 22 at Ada High School.

Springfield Northeastern shuts out Milford Center Fairbanks

Defense dominated as Springfield Northeastern pitched a 13-0 shutout of Milford Center Fairbanks in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The Jets opened a modest 10-0 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Springfield Northeastern jumped to a 13-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Springfield Northeastern and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against North Lewisburg Triad and Springfield Northeastern took on West Liberty-Salem on Sept. 22 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

Springfield Northwestern shuts out St. Paris Graham

Springfield Northwestern’s defense throttled St. Paris Graham, resulting in a 12-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at St. Paris Graham High on Oct. 6.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, second and third quarters.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

Last season, St Paris Graham and Springfield Northwestern faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, St Paris Graham faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and Springfield Northwestern took on Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan on Sept. 22 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

Springfield Shawnee defense stifles Lewistown Indian Lake

Defense dominated as Springfield Shawnee pitched a 35-0 shutout of Lewistown Indian Lake in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Braves opened a towering 21-0 gap over the Lakers at halftime.

Springfield Shawnee breathed fire to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield Shawnee and Lewistown Indian Lake squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against St Paris Graham and Springfield Shawnee took on Richwood North Union on Sept. 22 at Richwood North Union High School.

St. Marys tacks win on Kenton

St. Marys dominated from start to finish in an imposing 59-32 win over Kenton in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

St. Marys moved in front of Kenton 28-24 to begin the second quarter.

The Roughriders fought to a 44-24 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Kenton rallied in the third quarter by making it 51-32.

The Roughriders held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, St. Marys and Kenton faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Kenton faced off against Defiance and St. Marys took on Van Wert on Sept. 22 at St. Marys Memorial.

St. Clairsville defeats Belmont Union Local

St. Clairsville’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Belmont Union Local 39-6 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

St. Clairsville opened with a 3-0 advantage over Belmont Union Local through the first quarter.

The Red Devils registered an 18-0 advantage at halftime over the Jets.

St. Clairsville breathed fire to a 32-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, St. Clairsville and Belmont Union Local squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, St. Clairsville faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Belmont Union Local took on Weirton Weir on Sept. 22 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Steubenville shuts out Pittsburgh Taylor Allderdice

Defense dominated as Steubenville pitched a 36-0 shutout of Pittsburgh Taylor Allderdice during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

The last time Steubenville and Pittsburgh Taylor Allderdice played in a 32-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 22, Steubenville squared off with Wheeling Park in a football game.

Stewart Federal Hocking allows no points against Parkersburg Catholic

A suffocating defense helped Stewart Federal Hocking handle Parkersburg Catholic 48-0 in a West Virginia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Struthers scores early, pulls away from Youngstown East

A swift early pace pushed Struthers past Youngstown East Friday 34-8 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Struthers faced off against Hubbard and Youngstown East took on Cincinnati Dohn Community on Sept. 22 at Youngstown East High School.

Sugarcreek Garaway defense stifles Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley

Defense dominated as Sugarcreek Garaway pitched a 58-0 shutout of Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Sugarcreek Garaway breathed fire in front of Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 30-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates’ offense charged in front for a 42-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Sugarcreek Garaway breathed fire to a 58-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Sept. 22 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

Sylvania Southview overcomes Fremont Ross

Sylvania Southview grabbed a 26-14 victory at the expense of Fremont Ross on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Fremont Ross faced off against Napoleon and Sylvania Southview took on Toledo Scott on Sept. 22 at Toledo Scott High School.

The Plains Athens delivers statement win over Wellston

The Plains Athens raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-27 win over Wellston during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Last season, The Plains Athens and Wellston squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at The Plains Athens High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Wellston faced off against Bidwell River Valley and The Plains Athens took on Logan on Sept. 22 at Logan High School.

Thornville Sheridan allows no points against Zanesville Maysville

Thornville Sheridan’s defense throttled Zanesville Maysville, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Thornville Sheridan opened with a 14-0 advantage over Zanesville Maysville through the first quarter.

The Generals registered a 41-0 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Thornville Sheridan charged to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Thornville Sheridan and Zanesville Maysville played in a 50-13 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Thornville Sheridan faced off against Warsaw River View and Zanesville Maysville took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Sept. 22 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

Tiffin Calvert shuts out Elmore Woodmore

Tiffin Calvert’s defense throttled Elmore Woodmore, resulting in a 49-0 shutout on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Tiffin Calvert opened with a 14-0 advantage over Elmore Woodmore through the first quarter.

The Senecas opened a towering 42-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Senecas got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 22, Elmore Woodmore squared off with Gibsonburg in a football game.

Tiffin Columbian dominates Bellevue

Tiffin Columbian dominated Bellevue 43-12 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Tiffin Columbian opened with a 14-6 advantage over Bellevue through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes registered a 28-6 advantage at intermission over the Redmen.

Tiffin Columbian jumped to a 36-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Sandusky.

Tipp City Tippecanoe tops Dayton West Carrollton

Tipp City Tippecanoe dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-6 win over Dayton West Carrollton in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Tipp City Tippecanoe darted in front of Dayton West Carrollton 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils registered a 35-6 advantage at intermission over the Pirates.

Tipp City Tippecanoe thundered to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Tipp City Tippecanoe and Dayton West Carrollton played in a 64-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Vandalia Butler and Dayton West Carrollton took on Riverside Stebbins on Sept. 22 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

Toledo Central Catholic defense stifles Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep

Toledo Central Catholic’s defense throttled Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep, resulting in a 42-0 shutout for a Michigan high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Toledo Central Catholic opened with a 21-0 advantage over Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep through the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish opened a huge 35-0 gap over the Eaglets at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Fighting Irish got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep faced off against Toledo St. Francis de Sales and Toledo Central Catholic took on Cleveland St Ignatius on Sept. 22 at Toledo Central Catholic High School.

Toledo Christian edges past Holgate in tough test

Toledo Christian topped Holgate 20-14 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for Holgate, as it began with an 8-0 edge over Toledo Christian through the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Holgate moved ahead by earning an 8-6 advantage over Toledo Christian at the end of the third quarter.

The Eagles pulled off a stirring 14-6 final quarter to trip the Tigers.

The last time Holgate and Toledo Christian played in a 34-27 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Holgate faced off against Sebring and Toledo Christian took on Lakeside Marblehead Danbury on Sept. 22 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

Toledo Scott dominates Toledo Rogers in convincing showing

Toledo Scott left no doubt on Friday, controlling Toledo Rogers from start to finish for a 41-6 victory at Toledo Scott High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Toledo Scott faced off against Toledo Woodward and Toledo Rogers took on Toledo Start on Sept. 22 at Toledo Rogers High School.

Toledo Whitmer shuts out Sylvania Northview

Defense dominated as Toledo Whitmer pitched a 42-0 shutout of Sylvania Northview during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Sylvania Northview faced off against Perrysburg and Toledo Whitmer took on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on Sept. 22 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

Toronto shuts out Bowerston Conotton Valley

Toronto’s defense throttled Bowerston Conotton Valley, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Toronto steamrolled in front of Bowerston Conotton Valley 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Knights’ offense charged in front for a 35-0 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Toronto steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Knights held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against Caldwell and Toronto took on Richmond Edison on Sept. 22 at Richmond Edison High School.

Dayton Dunbar comes up short in matchup with Trotwood-Madison

Trotwood-Madison eventually beat Dayton Dunbar 28-8 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Dayton Dunbar faced off against Dayton Thurgood Marshall and Trotwood-Madison took on Dayton Belmont on Sept. 22 at Trotwood-Madison High School.

Troy defense stifles Riverside Stebbins

A suffocating defense helped Troy handle Riverside Stebbins 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Troy a 14-0 lead over Riverside Stebbins.

The Trojans’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Troy thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Troy and Riverside Stebbins faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Troy faced off against Piqua and Riverside Stebbins took on Dayton West Carrollton on Sept. 22 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

Uniontown Lake thwarts North Canton Hoover’s quest

Uniontown Lake eventually beat North Canton Hoover 21-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks opened a close 13-0 gap over the Vikings at halftime.

North Canton Hoover showed some mettle by fighting back to a 13-7 count in the third quarter.

The Blue Streaks held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Uniontown Lake and North Canton Hoover played in a 35-15 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Uniontown Lake faced off against Massillon Jackson and North Canton Hoover took on Canton McKinley on Sept. 22 at North Canton Hoover High School.

Upper Arlington allows no points against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange

Upper Arlington’s defense throttled Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, resulting in a 10-0 shutout at Upper Arlington High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Upper Arlington moved ahead of Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7-0 as the final quarter started.

The Golden Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Upper Arlington faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Hilliard Davidson on Sept. 22 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Van Wert rallies to rock Lima Shawnee

Lima Shawnee cut in front to start, but Van Wert answered the challenge to collect a 40-26 victory at Lima Shawnee High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Lima Shawnee showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-7 advantage over Van Wert as the first quarter ended.

The Cougars kept a 13-12 intermission margin at the Indians’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Van Wert and Lima Shawnee locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

The Cougars held on with a 20-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Van Wert and Lima Shawnee played in a 36-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lima Shawnee faced off against Wapakoneta and Van Wert took on St. Marys on Sept. 22 at St. Marys Memorial.

Vandalia Butler shuts out Sidney

Defense dominated as Vandalia Butler pitched a 35-0 shutout of Sidney for an Ohio high school football victory at Sidney High on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Vandalia Butler a 7-0 lead over Sidney.

The Aviators fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Yellow Jackets’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Vandalia Butler and Sidney were both scoreless.

The Aviators got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Sidney and Vandalia Butler squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Vandalia Butler High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Sidney faced off against Greenville and Vandalia Butler took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Sept. 22 at Vandalia Butler High School.

Versailles crushes St. Henry

Versailles earned a convincing 28-6 win over St. Henry in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Versailles opened with a 7-6 advantage over St. Henry through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a slim 14-6 gap over the Redskins at the intermission.

Versailles breathed fire to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Versailles and St. Henry squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at St. Henry.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Versailles faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local and St. Henry took on Minster on Sept. 22 at St. Henry.

Vincent Warren dominates Cambridge

It was a tough night for Cambridge which was overmatched by Vincent Warren in this 49-21 verdict.

The Warriors’ offense jumped in front for a 28-14 lead over the Bobcats at halftime.

Vincent Warren pulled to a 49-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Cambridge and Vincent Warren faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cambridge High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Vincent Warren faced off against Point Pleasant and Cambridge took on East Liverpool on Sept. 22 at East Liverpool High School.

Wapakoneta tops Elida

Wapakoneta dominated from start to finish in an imposing 44-3 win over Elida in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Wapakoneta opened with a 30-3 advantage over Elida through the first quarter.

Wapakoneta pulled to a 44-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Redskins and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

Last season, Wapakoneta and Elida faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Elida High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Wapakoneta faced off against Lima Shawnee and Elida took on Celina on Sept. 22 at Celina High School.

Warren G. Harding claims tight victory against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

Warren G. Harding finally found a way to top Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 24-21 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Warren G. Harding jumped in front of Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals showed their spirit while rallying to within 9-7 at halftime.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took the lead 21-16 to start the final quarter.

The Raiders pulled off a stirring 8-0 fourth quarter to trip the Cardinals.

The last time Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Warren G. Harding played in a 26-17 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Warren G. Harding took on Youngstown Chaney on Sept. 22 at Warren G. Harding High School.

Washington Court House Miami Trace rides to cruise-control win over Chillicothe

Washington Court House Miami Trace dominated Chillicothe 47-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Washington Court House Miami Trace opened with a 14-7 advantage over Chillicothe through the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 35-7 lead over the Cavaliers at halftime.

Washington Court House Miami Trace thundered to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Chillicothe and Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Chillicothe High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Chillicothe faced off against Hillsboro.

Waynesfield-Goshen dominates Lima Perry

Waynesfield-Goshen handled Lima Perry 50-7 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Last season, Waynesfield-Goshen and Lima Perry squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Lima Perry High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Waynesfield-Goshen faced off against Cory-Rawson and Lima Perry took on North Baltimore on Sept. 22 at North Baltimore High School.

Waynesville shuts out Middletown Madison

Waynesville’s defense throttled Middletown Madison, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Waynesville a 14-0 lead over Middletown Madison.

The Spartans opened a monstrous 28-0 gap over the Mohawks at halftime.

Waynesville jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Waynesville and Middletown Madison squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Waynesville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Middletown Madison faced off against Eaton and Waynesville took on Hamilton Ross on Sept. 22 at Waynesville High School.

Weirton Madonna allows no points against Beallsville

Weirton Madonna’s defense throttled Beallsville, resulting in a 38-0 shutout in a West Virginia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Weirton Madonna moved in front of Beallsville 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Dons’ offense jumped in front for a 32-0 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Weirton Madonna steamrolled to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Weirton Madonna faced off against Steubenville Catholic Central and Beallsville took on Pine Grove Valley on Sept. 22 at Beallsville High School.

Weirton Weir routs Martins Ferry

Weirton Weir unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Martins Ferry 48-21 Friday in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Tough to find an edge early, Weirton Weir and Martins Ferry fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Red Riders registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Purple Riders.

Weirton Weir steamrolled to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Riders held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Weirton Weir and Martins Ferry squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Weirton Weir High School.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Martins Ferry faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Weirton Weir took on Belmont Union Local on Sept. 22 at Belmont Union Local High School.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South darts by Bradford

West Alexandria Twin Valley South’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bradford 41-8 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South opened with a 13-8 advantage over Bradford through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 25-8 advantage at intermission over the Railroaders.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South stormed to a 41-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bradford faced off against New Lebanon Dixie and West Alexandria Twin Valley South took on Ansonia on Sept. 22 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

West Chester Lakota West defense stifles Liberty Township Lakota East

Defense dominated as West Chester Lakota West pitched a 34-0 shutout of Liberty Township Lakota East on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West a 10-0 lead over Liberty Township Lakota East.

The Firebirds fought to a 13-0 halftime margin at the Thunderhawks’ expense.

West Chester Lakota West jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Firebirds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time West Chester Lakota West and Liberty Township Lakota East played in a 49-6 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and West Chester Lakota West took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

West Jefferson defense stifles North Lewisburg Triad

West Jefferson’s defense throttled North Lewisburg Triad, resulting in a 34-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave West Jefferson a 7-0 lead over North Lewisburg Triad.

The Roughriders fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

West Jefferson charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, North Lewisburg Triad faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and West Jefferson took on Mechanicsburg on Sept. 22 at West Jefferson High School.

West Liberty-Salem carves slim margin over Mechanicsburg

West Liberty-Salem topped Mechanicsburg 19-13 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Mechanicsburg High on Oct. 6.

West Liberty-Salem opened with a 7-0 advantage over Mechanicsburg through the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 7-7 deadlock.

West Liberty-Salem darted ahead of Mechanicsburg 19-13 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mechanicsburg and West Liberty-Salem faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Mechanicsburg High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Mechanicsburg faced off against West Jefferson and West Liberty-Salem took on Springfield Northeastern on Sept. 22 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

West Milton Milton-Union shuts out Tipp City Bethel

West Milton Milton-Union’s defense throttled Tipp City Bethel, resulting in a 34-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave West Milton Milton-Union a 7-0 lead over Tipp City Bethel.

The Bulldogs opened a tight 13-0 gap over the Bees at the intermission.

West Milton Milton-Union stormed to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time West Milton Milton-Union and Tipp City Bethel played in a 47-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Tipp City Bethel faced off against Sidney Lehman Catholic and West Milton Milton-Union took on Casstown Miami East on Sept. 22 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss McDermott Northwest

West Portsmouth West took control early and methodically pulled away to beat McDermott Northwest 48-6 for an Ohio high school football victory at Mcdermott Northwest High on Oct. 6.

The last time West Portsmouth West and McDermott Northwest played in a 49-6 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, McDermott Northwest faced off against Lucasville Valley and West Portsmouth West took on Minford on Sept. 22 at West Portsmouth West High School.

Westerville North sprints past Sunbury Big Walnut

Westerville North knocked off Sunbury Big Walnut 23-12 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The Warriors opened a modest 7-6 gap over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-6 edge.

The last time Sunbury Big Walnut and Westerville North played in a 27-17 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Columbus Franklin Heights and Westerville North took on Westerville South on Sept. 22 at Westerville South High School.

Wheelersburg takes down Waverly

It was a tough night for Waverly which was overmatched by Wheelersburg in this 40-7 verdict.

Wheelersburg breathed fire in front of Waverly 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Tigers fought to 26-7.

Wheelersburg pulled to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Wheelersburg and Waverly faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Waverly High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Wheelersburg faced off against Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Waverly took on Oak Hill on Sept. 22 at Oak Hill High School.

Wheeling Central Catholic darts by Shadyside

Wheeling Central Catholic controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-14 win against Shadyside in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Wheeling Central Catholic and Shadyside settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Maroon Knights opened a narrow 20-7 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Wheeling Central Catholic breathed fire to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroon Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Wheeling Central Catholic and Shadyside faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Shadyside High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Shadyside faced off against Barnesville.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne dominates Holland Springfield

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne left no doubt on Friday, controlling Holland Springfield from start to finish for a 51-6 victory in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Last season, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Holland Springfield faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne faced off against Toledo Whitmer and Holland Springfield took on Findlay on Sept. 22 at Findlay High School.

Williamsburg takes advantage of early margin to defeat Sabina East Clinton

Williamsburg controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 47-8 victory over Sabina East Clinton in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Williamsburg opened with a 20-0 advantage over Sabina East Clinton through the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense stormed in front for a 40-0 lead over the Astros at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Sabina East Clinton made it 47-8.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Williamsburg and Sabina East Clinton faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Williamsburg High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Sabina East Clinton faced off against Bethel-Tate and Williamsburg took on Fayetteville on Sept. 22 at Williamsburg High School.

Williamsport Westfall dominates Frankfort Adena in convincing showing

Williamsport Westfall controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-10 win against Frankfort Adena at Williamsport Westfall High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Williamsport Westfall a 21-0 lead over Frankfort Adena.

The Mustangs’ offense thundered in front for a 49-0 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Frankfort Adena inched back to a 56-10 deficit.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Frankfort Adena and Williamsport Westfall played in a 34-20 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Williamsport Westfall faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Frankfort Adena took on Bainbridge Paint Valley on Sept. 22 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Wilmington rallies to top Goshen

Goshen dented the scoreboard first, but Wilmington responded to earn a 33-14 decision in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for Goshen, as it began with a 14-13 edge over Wilmington through the end of the first quarter.

The Hurricanes’ offense jumped in front for a 19-14 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Wilmington darted to a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hurricanes held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Wilmington and Goshen played in a 48-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Wilmington faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Goshen took on New Richmond on Sept. 22 at New Richmond High School.

Youngstown Chaney crushes Warren Howland

Youngstown Chaney handled Warren Howland 46-15 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Youngstown Chaney and Warren Howland squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Warren Howland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Youngstown Chaney faced off against Warren G. Harding and Warren Howland took on Chardon NDCL on Sept. 22 at Warren Howland High School.

Youngstown Liberty earns solid win over Leavittsburg LaBrae

Youngstown Liberty grabbed a 35-15 victory at the expense of Leavittsburg LaBrae on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The last time Youngstown Liberty and Leavittsburg LaBrae played in a 48-20 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Newton Falls and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Warren Champion on Sept. 22 at Warren Champion High School.

Youngstown Ursuline collects victory over Cleveland VASJ

Youngstown Ursuline pushed past Cleveland VASJ for a 38-18 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The Fighting Irish’s offense jumped in front for a 14-12 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Fighting Irish held on with a 24-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Youngstown Ursuline and Cleveland VASJ played in a 40-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Austintown Fitch and Cleveland VASJ took on Erie McDowell on Sept. 22 at Erie McDowell High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum takes down McConnelsville Morgan

It was a tough night for McConnelsville Morgan which was overmatched by Zanesville West Muskingum in this 42-13 verdict.

Zanesville West Muskingum opened with a 7-0 advantage over McConnelsville Morgan through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes opened an immense 21-0 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.

Zanesville West Muskingum breathed fire to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and McConnelsville Morgan faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, McConnelsville Morgan faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Zanesville Maysville on Sept. 22 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.

Batavia Clermont Northeastern slips past Fayetteville

Batavia Clermont Northeastern topped Fayetteville 21-14 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Batavia Clermont Northeastern an 8-7 lead over Fayetteville.

Fayetteville had a 14-8 edge on Batavia Clermont Northeastern at the beginning of the third quarter.

Batavia Clermont Northeastern broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 15-14 lead over Fayetteville.

Batavia Clermont Northeastern got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Batavia Clermont Northeastern faced off against Blanchester and Fayetteville took on Williamsburg on Sept. 22 at Williamsburg High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.