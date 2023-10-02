Jennie Laverne Meyer, 88, passed away at Arbors at Mifflin on Monday, September 25, 2023. She was born on June 1, 1935 in Speers, PA to Raymond Edgar and Bertha Viola (Walker) Shetterly.

Laverne graduated from Bellmar High School in 1953. She married Barton Eugene Meyer on November 5, 1955 in Belle Vernon, PA and they moved to Mansfield, OH the next day for Bart’s job at Mansfield Tire.

Laverne was a homemaker and served her community through her many volunteer efforts. Most notably, she served meals to Red Cross blood donors for several years. She volunteered in the clinic at Mifflin Elementary school and also helped student with reading and in the school library. Laverne and Bart volunteered at Arbors at Mifflin, helping resident with various activities—mostly playing Bingo. They also ran the concession stand for the Madison Rams home boys basketball games in the early 1980s. Her paid jobs included working at her parents’ diner in Pennsylvania, in the cafeteria at Mifflin Elementary for a few years and in the K-Mart cafeteria when “The Tire” closed, until Bart found another job.

She like to work in her puzzle books and reading Harlequin romance novels. She was an avid crafter, quilter and liked to crochet. She crocheted many 7 by 9- inch patches for afghans that she donated through Warm-Up America. She was an active member of the Ohio extension homemaker’s organization in Richland County.

Camping was a big part of her family life. She and Bart belonged to the Starcraft Campers Club and two local NCHA camping groups. They camped in many of the lower 48 states with the Starcraft club and considered the members of the club part of their extended family. They were later recognized as Lifetime Honorary Members.

She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church and most recently St. Timothy Lutheran Church. She was active in the women’s organization. She helped with vacation Bible school and frequently served the snack at the monthly women’s Bible study because she didn’t like to lead the study. She was a good cook and her “Lazarus Chicken Salad” was always a hit at the women’s gatherings.

Laverne is survived by her husband, Bart; her children, Katie (Brian) Danielson and Don (Karen) Meyer; her grandsons, Jacob (Claire), Ben and Nick Meyer; great-grandchildren, Levi and Elnora (on the way) Meyer; siblings Duncan (Susie) Shetterly and Webb Shetterly; sister-in-law, Gayle Shetterly. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in law, Elverda and Carl Radek; brothers, Raymond George and Raymond Shetterly, Jr.; father- and mother-in-law, William and Ruth (Charlton) Meyer; and sister-in-law, Muriel (Meyer/ Nalepa) O’Donnell.

Thank you to the local medical community for caring for “Jennie” (as she was known to most of the local health care community) during her journey with dementia. The family extends special thanks to Arbors at Mifflin for their excellent and compassion care for the past two years and intermittently for the two years before her long-term admission, and to Hospice of North Central Ohio for providing palliative and end-of-life care.

A service celebrating Laverne’s life will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 11 AM at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1262 Ashland Rd, Mansfield, OH, officiated by the Rev. Pastor Jonathan Stufft. The family is requesting donations/ offerings to Lutheran Disaster Response or the charity of the giver’s choice in lieu of flowers. Laverne, throughout her life, supported services to help others.



Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH is assisting the family with the arrangements.

