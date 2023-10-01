MANSFIELD — As the breeze turns crisp and the leaves start to crunch, TourismOhio’s list of the “100 Things to Do in Ohio This Fall” is a fitting reminder of the many opportunities to get out and explore the heart of it all this fall.

“Fall is a wonderful time for adventure in Ohio,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “In just a few weeks Ohio’s fall foliage will light up with the colors of the season.

“I encourage you to pick a festival, a small town, or a park you’ve never explored before and experience the heart of fall in Ohio, the heart of it all.”

The Circleville Pumpkin Show is a traditional fall highlight in Ohio.

The annual “100 Things To Do in Ohio This Fall” list is the perfect autumnal companion for any traveler, and this year it’s even better. To ensure no fall festival or eerie encounter is missed, TourismOhio has made a free “100 Things To Do in Ohio This Fall” checklist, available online for print or download.

“Ohio is beautiful all year round, but there’s something special about the fall season,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, which oversees TourismOhio.

“Whether you’ve seen the seasons change before, or this is your first fall in Ohio, there’s historic, picturesque, and even spooky adventures waiting for you in the heart of it all.”

This year’s 100 things to do list features ‘Fall in Ohio’ traditions like the famous Circleville Pumpkin Show and the infamous Ohio State Reformatory, as well as new must-sees like Crowfest in Mansfield and the “Nature Supernatural” exhibit at The Cleveland Museum of Art.

“If you’re looking to celebrate fall with all things pumpkins, giant and small, there’s no better place to go than to one of the nation’s largest and oldest pumpkin festivals – the 116th Circleville Pumpkin Show, right here in the heart of it all,” said Nanisa Osborn, Trustee PR of the Circleville Pumpkin Show.

“We can’t wait to welcome the thousands of visitors this year to the ‘greatest free show on earth’.”

Check out festive weekends at Ohio’s amusement parks, zoos and aquariums, or have an ah-maize-ing time at one of Ohio’s corn mazes.

From Dracula: Bloodlines at the Dayton Ballet to the Halloween Spooktacular at the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, there will be scary good entertainment on stages throughout Ohio.

“The Ohio State Reformatory, nicknamed “Dracula’s Castle” by the inmates who did time here, features Romanesque and gothic architecture lending itself to feel more like a haunted castle in Romania than anything you should find in Ohio,” said Ashleigh Ramey, program director at The Ohio State Reformatory.

“The Ohio State Reformatory is easily accessed from anywhere in Ohio making this a great day trip opportunity through the heart of adventure.”

You can explore all this and more, including how to find the Ohio Department of Natural Resources 2023 Fall color report, at Ohio.org/Fall.

Operating within Ohio’s Department of Development, TourismOhio works to showcase all Ohio has to offer as a place of adventure, a place of promise, and the place for you.

The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.