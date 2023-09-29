MANSFIELD: As he sought humility, Ray Keller never thought less of himself – he just thought of himself less. He clothed himself with compassion, kindness, meekness, and patience (Col 3:12), and lived his Christian faith with the spiritual gifts of hospitality and service. Ray loved the Lord with all his heart, soul, and mind (Matt 22:37), as well as his wife and daughter.

Ray’s faith is now sight, as the Lord called him home Wednesday, September 27, 2023 from OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was 82.

Born Raymond Werner Keller on May 23, 1941 in Weehawken, NJ, the only child to parents Henry Jr. and Arlean (Brenkmann) Keller. Ray earned his B.A. in Business from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey.

Ray’s career began with Tappan in customer service and accounting. He accepted a position with Universal Enterprises as a purchasing agent, before moving to Sensors and Switches and finally working with National Seating Company. As a second career, Ray combined his love of cooking and service to others, and worked 22 years as the chef of the Apostolic Christian Home. His recipes for chicken cordon bleu and Wiener Schnitzel became favorites.

He enjoyed gardening, entertaining, and sharing his music – Ray played organ for church services and choir for 54 years, and served as a funeral organist with Wappner Funeral Home for decades.

A loyal friend, Ray will be remembered for his sense of humor, his even temperament, and his commitment to prayer. He was a member of Apostolic Christian Church on Middle Bellville Road.

He is survived by his wife Trudi (Haip) Keller, whom he married April 30, 1966; their daughter Kelly Keller; cousins Bonnie Bechtel Pavkov of Westerville, Joyce Keller of Mansfield, Paulette Heckel Gutwein of Lakewood, CO, Carol Bechtel Wagner of Mesa, AZ and Kim Ransdell of Mansfield, OH; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Walter and Susie Haip of Mansfield, Carolyn Haip of Lexington, and Art Haring of Mansfield; nieces and nephews Monica Haip Boliantz, Renee Haip Shepherd, Debbie Haip Weirich, Mark Haip, Steve Haip, Barbie Haip Sabula, Jill Haring, Jenny Haring Getz, Rachel Haring Bartony, and Abi Haring Namenyi.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Peter Haip, sister-in-law Inge Haring, aunts Erma Brenkmann, and May Brenkmann, paternal grandparents Henry Keller Sr. and Elsie (Hediger) Keller and maternal grandparents Eli and Ida (Voelpl) Brenkmann.

Special thanks to Dr. Saurabh Das at the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center Care – along with his amazing staff – for their compassionate and capable care for Ray, and the doctors, staff, and respiratory therapists in CCU at Ohio Health Mansfield.

The Keller family will receive guests Friday, October 6, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Saturday, October 7 at 10:30 a.m. in Apostolic Christian Church, 1332 Middle Bellville Road, Mansfield. Erwin Webel and Andrew Mueller will speak. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Mansfield Apostolic Church for the benefit of their Missions and/or the Mansfield Youth Group.

