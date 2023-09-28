Walking through the doors of the YMCA of North Central Ohio-Mansfield, one may see the excited faces of children as they get ready for a swim lesson, adults enjoying a cup of coffee while engaging in conversation with others or dedicated gym goers getting after it following their work day. The nonprofit stands as a beacon of community, health and friendship for its members.

Joe Moritz, a retiree and long-time resident of Mansfield, has enjoyed all the amenities the YMCA has to offer for many years.

He spent most of his working life with Moritz Concrete. With a hearty laugh, Moritz jokes about being “out to pasture” in his retirement years. His family, consisting of three children and grandchildren, keeps him busy and on his toes.

Moritz exudes an infectious warmth and humor, making it evident why he’s beloved within the Mansfield YMCA community.

His journey with the YMCA began over a decade ago when he sought a place to stay active during the harsh Ohio winters.

“I do a lot of running and walking,” he said. “But during the winters, I didn’t want to become one of those guys walking around the mall.”

Instead, Moritz decided to join the Mansfield YMCA to have a warm and convenient place to exercise without braving the elements. Upon joining, he discovered a variety of activities and amenities that appealed to him. While he occasionally uses the gym’s exercise equipment, his true passion lies in the pool area, where he takes on a unique exercise routine.

“I go in the lazy river for about 30 to 45 minutes and walk against the current. That’s my exercise, and I enjoy it,” he said.

What makes Moritz’s YMCA experience truly special, however, is the community he has found within its walls. He describes it as “a little social environment.”

Over his many years as a member, Moritz has formed countless friendships with fellow YMCA-goers.

“I go anywhere from four to seven days a week at various times. I’ve gotten to know so many people, It’s amazing,” he said.

Whether relaxing in the hot tub after his workout, talking to those wading in the pool or stopping to say hello on his way in/out, Moritz’s daily routine often includes engaging in conversations with other members and staff. Sometimes these interactions even lead to exchanging contact information and making new friends.

Moritz also heaps much praise on the Mansfield YMCA staff.

“The Y staff is unbelievable. Whether it is the front counter people, maintenance crew or office personnel, they each go above and beyond with a nice smile and greeting,” he said. “Sometimes they will even sit down to chat for a few minutes. As a member of the Y, it is very comforting and makes me feel like I am really a part of a community.”

With the upcoming opening of a new YMCA facility in 2025, Moritz is excited about the prospects it holds for the community.

“I think it’s going to be fantastic,” he said, anticipating the impact it will have on sports. He believes this new facility will attract families and further enrich Mansfield and surrounding areas.

As Moritz reflected on his long association with the Mansfield YMCA, he emphasized the importance of recognizing and appreciating the unique gems the city has to offer.

“We have so many treasures right here in Mansfield,” he said, comparing the YMCA to other local attractions such as Kingwood Center and Snow Trails. He encourages all to make the most of these resources, which can often be taken for granted.

To learn more about the Mansfield YMCA and all it offers to the community, visit their website or call 419-522-3511.