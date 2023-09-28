James “Todd” Izer (57) passed away suddenly at his home in Columbus, OH on September 21, 2023.

He is survived by his mother, Carolyn (Carrie) Izer of Gilbert, AZ. Two brothers, Steven (Marcey) Izer of Medina, Robert (Nikki) Izer of Gilbert, AZ, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Ronald L. Izer of Gilbert, AZ, and grandparents, Oren L. (Miriam) Izer and Luther E. (Dorothy) Ritchey, Sr.

Todd graduated from Madison High School, Mansfield, OH in 1984. While in high school, he worked for Mom’s Hamburgers where he became a manager after graduation. He later moved to Columbus, OH where he attended The Ohio State University. His skill at managing fast food restaurants became his career and he worked for Wendy’s in Columbus for over 13 years. He also worked at Luna Pizza and other food-related establishments.

He moved to Gilbert, AZ to be with his parents for a few years where he was a cashier at Fry’s (Kroger’s) but returned to Columbus where he had many good friends that he missed.

Todd loved to cook and bake, starting at an early age and continuing his whole life. Even though Todd lived in Columbus, he returned many times to Mansfield to visit his favorite restaurants; Chinatown and Leaning Tower of Pizza. After his travels, he declared, “No one beats them; they’re the best!”

The family wishes to thank the DaVita Kidney Ctr., 226 Graceland Blvd., Columbus, OH for their kindness in the care of Todd.

