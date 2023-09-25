Shelby schools are an important, valuable asset to our community.

Our students, every one of them, are important too.

In November, we will be voting on two new school board members. Now is the time to ask questions of each person running for these positions.

What are their views on Critical Race Theory?

Since boys and girls are allowed in the opposite gender’s bathrooms, how would they handle the transgender student issues?

How do they believe Title IX should be interpreted?

All four of the people seeking your vote, are persons of integrity, but they have different views. These views will affect school policy.

There will be a forum at Shelby Senior High School on Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.

Will you please hold off your early voting for just a few days and get to know each candidate a little better?

Come to listen or bring your questions.

Ellen Haverfield

Shelby, Ohio