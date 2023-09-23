OLIVESBURG — Crestview pocketed its first Firelands Conference win of the year on Friday night.

The Cougars turned back South Central 41-7 in a running-clock affair.

Coach Steve Haverdill’s team rolled to a 13-0 first-quarter lead, and expanded the margin to 21-0 at halftime.

The two schools swapped TDs in the third period to give Crestview a 28-7 bulge heading to the final 12 minutes.

The Cougars dominated the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdowns to win going away.

Crestview improves to 2-4 overall, 1-1 in the FC. The Cougars host Plymouth next week.

South Central slips to 1-5, 0-2. The Trojans travel to Mapleton.