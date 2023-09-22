Mark Carothers, age 62, resident of Mansfield, passed away Friday, September 22, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born August 2, 1961 in Shelby, OH to William and Helen (Kinsey) Carothers, he had been a Shelby resident the majority of his life. Mark grew up on the Grand Boulevard and was a proud Shelby Whippet and was honored to be a member of the Shelby community. A 1980 graduate of Shelby High School, he then went on to be a loyal and dedicated employee to his families business, Carothers Pest Control, where he had been licensed many times.

In his free time, Mark loved going on trips and having dinner with his wife. As a self-proclaimed food critic, he was a pizza connoisseur and enjoyed trying new dishes. Above all else, Mark was a devoted Christian and he loved his friends and family dearly.

Survivors include his loving wife Tina (Moss) Carothers, whom he wed July 21, 2006; children, Molly Davis of Mansfield and Emily (Matt) Pierson of Westerville; one sister Mary Hooks of Shelby; granddaughter Sophie Pierson, nephew Jack (Kaylen Ackerman) Hooks, and nieces Katie (Fiancé Jay Simpson) Hooks of Florida, Laura (Stacy) Stiving of Shelby, Erin (Josh) Hill of Columbus and Lisa Carothers of South Carolina; numerous other relatives and close friends whom will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and his brother Steve Carothers.

Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Tuesday, September 26, 2023 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Mark’s longtime friend and coworker, whom was like a brother to him, Matthew Kennard will officiate with interment immediately following in Oakland Cemetery.

In place of flowers, memorial expressions may be made to the Richland County Humane Society at 3025 Park Ave. W. Mansfield, OH 44906 or The Richland County Dog Shelter at 810 N Home Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903

