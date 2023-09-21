PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District Board of Education voted at their meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 20 to approve a contract with Tracy Konik to hire her as District Treasurer.

The position will start Nov. 1, 2023 and will go through July 31, 2026.

The district, with the assistance of Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, sought someone for the position of Treasurer after current Treasurer, Gavyn Bazley was recently hired by Pioneer Career and Technology Center to become its new Treasurer.

Konik will work with Bazley through a period of transition prior to officially taking over in November.

Konik has been serving Sandusky Perkins Local Schools as its Budgetary Assistant since May 2022 and prior to that was part of the administrative team for seven years at the Huron County Engineer’s Office.

“I would like to thank the Plymouth-Shiloh Board of Education and Mr. Turson for giving me this great opportunity,” Konik said. “I am excited to jump in and get started come October.

“I am very grateful that I will be able to learn from Mr. Bazley and look forward to working with the wonderful staff that is already in place there.

Brad Turson, Plymouth-Shiloh Superintendent, thanked Bazley for his service and dedication to the Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District and wished him success in his new position with Pioneer Career Center.

“I would also like to thank Mid-Ohio ESC for leading our search process,” Turson said. “I welcome Mrs. Tracy Konik and look forward to working with her to provide financial leadership to our district as we continue to strive to provide the best possible education for the students of the Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District.”

Board President Doug Hamman welcomed Konik, too.

“The Plymouth Shiloh BOE is pleased to announce the hiring of Tracy Konik as our next Treasurer,” Hamman said. “Tracy has been employed at the Perkins school district in the treasurer’s office, and we are happy to bring her onto the administration team here at Plymouth Shiloh.”

Mid-Ohio ESC Superintendent Kevin D. Kimmel said Mid-Ohio ESC was glad to partner with the Plymouth-Shiloh Board of Education to find the best candidate.

“Mrs. Konik brings a wealth of experience in school finance, so we are thrilled to have helped Plymouth-Shiloh find such a quality addition to their district leadership,” Kimmel said.

