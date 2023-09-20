BELLVILLE — Brian Johnson was selected Wednesday to be the newest member of the Clear Fork Valley Local school board.

Three school board members met to appoint a replacement for Koti Epperson, who resigned last month. Johnson will be sworn in at the board’s October meeting.

Johnson, 52, was one of five residents who applied for the position.

A 1989 graduate of Clear Fork High School, Johnson said wanted to be on the school board because of his personal and family connections to the community.

“We’ve put ten kids through the school system,” he said. “We have grandkids starting now and just want to be part of bringing up good policy for them.”

Board members Lori McKee, Ryan Knuckles and Carl Gonzalez interviewed all five candidates in executive session prior to the vote. They returned to open session after more than three hours and voted unanimously to appoint Johnson. Board member Rick Kvochick was absent.

“We got five amazing candidates and it was really hard to choose,” said Knuckles, the board’s vice president. “At the end, when we deliberated and he was our best fit for the board and for the Valley.”

Johnson graduated from the University of Toledo in 1992, where he studied civil engineering. He attends Storyside church, where he’s served on the pastor’s council for three years.

According to his application, Johnson works as a project manager for oil and gas at NiSource. He previously worked as a project manager for Infrasource and US Pipeline as well as Deer Creek Excavating.

“He’s from the Valley. He’s got management experience,” said McKee, the school board president. “He’s involved in the community; he’s visible in the community.”

Johnson said his goal to create a school system that produces not just good students, but good people.

“I believe that we need to turn out good citizens that know how to think, know how to treat their fellow man and are good, hard workers,” he said.

Johnson will serve out the remainder of Epperson’s term, which ends on January 1, 2026. He said he isn’t sure yet if he’ll run to retain the seat.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said.