It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Joan Hoffman (94) on Monday, September 18, 2023, at the Crestline Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

Joan was born on July 25, 1929, in Logansport, Indiana, to the late JD Guinup, and Doris (Longwell) Guinup moving to Crestline as a youngster. Joan graduated from Crestline High School, Class of 1947. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Hoffman, on September 18, 1947. Joan and Bob had 4 children.

Joan had a number of administrative assistant jobs working for different companies, such as The American Red Cross, North Electric, the City of Crestline, and the Gem Beach Marina. Her favorite job was working at The Depot in Shelby.

Joan never met a stranger. She loved meeting and talking with people. When she traveled, she’d know everyone on the plane by the time it landed. She and Bob had a boat on Lake Erie called The Hang on Snoopy. She loved entertaining her children and grandchildren. Joan was always the life of the party, including euchre parties, football parties, and many birthday parties for her family and friends.

Joan was a true Ohio sports fan. She cheered for the Buckeyes, the Browns, and the Guardians. She attended many football and baseball games. Everything stopped when the Buckeyes played.

Joan loved to travel, spending time with a sister and brother-in-law in Coronado, CA, a sister in Port Townsend, WA, and a daughter in Chandler, AZ.

Joan is survived by her children, Mark and Doris Hoffman of Lexington, Karl Hoffman of Edison, Pam and Blane Finnegan of Ontario, and Sue and Marc Van Horne of Chandler, AZ; grandchildren, Barb and Mike Dwyer, Mike and Litsa Hoffman, Karly and Kasey Watterson, Erin and Eric Levinson, Megan and Rick Losacker, Nick and Katie Finnegan, Harmonie and Tom Sykes, and Damon and Leai Cost, great-grandchildren, Mike, Lexie, Matthew, Christopher, Ethan, Alex, Tessa, Grayson, Cami, Olivia, Leo, Gaelen, Jace, Owen, Evie, Finn, Maddie, Emma, Jack, Benjamin, Joseph, Calder, Weston, and Georgia. She is also survived by her sisters Sandy in Port Townsend, WA, Brenda and Stan Kolassa of Coronado, niece Kris Kolassa of Philadelphia, nephew Kasey and Sandy Kolassa, great nephew Grant, and great niece Maggie of Santa Cruz, CA.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her sister, Pam, and her great-grandson, Damon Michael.

Friends may call on Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Schneider Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Darlene Robinson, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline Historical Museum, 400 Scott St., Crestline, or Gentiva Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave., Suite 102A, Marion, OH 43302.

