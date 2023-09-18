J. Marlene Arcuri, age 88 resident of Willard, died Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Mercy Willard Hospital.

She was born January 8, 1935, in Marion to Richard and Donna Mae (Pierce) Zender. Marlene was a proud homemaker, and member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading and working on puzzles. Marlene loved animals, flowers, and she looked forward to visits with Pastor Brad Gentille and his therapy dog Mack.

She is survived by her three children, Anna Gullett of Shelby, Emily (Charlie) Keller of Shelby, and Richard (Sandy) Arcuri of Willard; 8 grandchildren Christina Moore of Mansfield, Ryan (Jodie) Postell of Alliance, Nebraska, Heather (Stewart) Boykin of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Eric Arcuri of Shelby, Jeremy (Danielle) Hess of North Fairfield, Jason (Amber) Hess of North Fairfield, Jarod (Tammy) Hess of Medina, Crystal (Steve) Smith of Greenwich; 20 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law Andy Postell of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Arcuri in 2020; son Ronnie Arcuri; daughter Deborah Postell, one brother Gene Zender, two sisters Joan Bollinger, and Katie Cooper; a grandson, Nicholas Keller; and a son-in-law, Kenny Gullett.

Services will not be observed. A Celebration of Marlene’s life will be held at a later date.

Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Care Hospice at 9501 US HWY 250 N. Suite 2, Milan, OH 44846, or Mercy Health at 1100 Neal Zick Rd, Willard, OH 44890.

