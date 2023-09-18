Brian S. Laughery, 44, of Galion passed at the Avita Galion Hospital Emergency Room after a two year heart illness.

Born December 13, 1978 in Galion to Michael Laughery of Galion and the late Denise (May) Laughery. He married Rebecca (Hess) Laughery on March 25, 2017 and she survives.

He was a graduate of Galion High School in 1997 and then from Ashland University where he received a Bachelor’s degree. Brian is currently employed as a Yard Supervisor at Omni Source in Mansfield and previously worked as a manager for approximately 11 years for Bob Evans at several locations including, Lodi, Wooster, Mansfield and Ashland. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He enjoyed guns, golf and Jimmy Buffett. One of his favorite things to do was to take day trips with Becca to find new restaurants to try.

In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by children Bella Schwall and Saben Adkison of Galion; sister, Shawna (Timmie) Whited of Crestline; father-in-law, Glen Hess of Galion; aunts, Karen Walsh of Emerald Isle, NC and Pat Laughery of Ashland; his three cherished dogs, Bailee, Bandit and Kimber.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 24, 2023 at First Lutheran Church, 127 S. Columbus Street, Galion, Ohio 44833 with Vicar, Shawn Schneider officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society Serving Richland County in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Brian Laughery, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

