MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s help in finding these four individuals as part of its Fugitives of the Week list.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

Chandra Ison

Chandra Ison, 44, is 5-foot-9, 205 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

She is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona on the charge of second-degree felony fraud.

Marquis Morris

Authorities say Ison has ties to the Mansfield, Columbus, and Tucson Arizona.

Marquis Morris, 34, is 6-foot, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for charge of felonious assault.

Authorities say he has ties to Mansfield area and Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Anthony Alexander

Anthony Alexander, 38, is weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is sought by the U.S Marshals and Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation on the original charge of second-degree possession of drugs.

Officials say he has ties to Mansfield and Marion.

Steven Drummond

Steven Drummond, 26, is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender.

Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Shelby areas.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.