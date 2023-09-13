MANSFIELD — Mansfield Senior’s winning recipe called for equal parts offense, defense and special teams.

The Tygers took a quantum leap toward the Ohio Cardinal Conference championship with last week’s 38-28 win over three-time reigning OCC champ West Holmes. Senior High scored points on offense, defense and special teams in its first victory over the Knights since 2019.

“We had contributions from all three phases,” Mansfield Senior coach Chioke Bradley said afterward.

Mansfield Senior recorded a pair of safeties, Amarr Davis returned a kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown and linebacker Maurice Bradley II sealed the deal with an interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Tygers established their ground game for the first time all season, rushing for a season-best 139 yards, and quarterback Duke Reese threw three touchdown passes.

The Tygers will need another strong showing when New Philadelphia invades Arlin Field on Friday. The Quakers sit atop the OCC standings at 2-0 after last week’s win over Ashland.

New Philadelphia (3-1, 2-0) at Mansfield Senior (2-2, 1-0): The Quakers limited Ashland to 161 yards of offense in last week’s 28-0 win. Running back Etnie Richardson shredded Ashland’s defense, rumbling for 222 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. Quarterback Keaton Fausel completed 16-of-20 passes for 130 yards and a TD.

Senior High running back Jamir Petty ran for 101 yards on 21 carries while quarterback Duke Reese rushed for 35 yards and seven carries while completing 8-of-12 passes for 116 yards and three TDs. Jermain Bradley, Ja’ontay O’Bryant and Nate Dismuke all had touchdowns grabs, while Amarr Davis became the program’s career leader in receptions after catching thee passes for 18 yards. Davis also returned a kickoff for a score, his second return TD this season. Reese has completed 30-of-61 passes for the season for 422 yards and five TDs. Linebacker Maurice Bradley II leads the team with 42 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and four sacks. Bradley returned an interception for a touchdown last week. Defensive lineman Symirr Phillips had 3.5 sacks against West Holmes.

Galion (4-0, 1-0) at Shelby (3-1, 1-0): The Tigers dispatched defending Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference champ Clear Fork 35-3 last week as quarterback Braxton Prosser threw three touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder to Linkon Tyrrell and an 80-yarder to Jacob Chambers. Running back Gabe Ivy rushed for 111 yards on 15 carries, including an 80-yard TD run. Prosser completed 6-of-11 passes for 189 yards and three TDs. The defense limited the Colts to 187 yards of offense and has allowed just nine points in the past two weeks.

The Whippets thumped Marion Harding 45-14 as quarterback Brayden DeVito rushed for 194 yards and threw for 194 yards. Skyler Winters ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass. Casey Lantz had a pair of TD grabs, while Nic Eyster pad a pair of interceptions on defense. Dennis Lafon had a team-high seven tackles and recovered a fumble.

Lucas (2-2) at Crestview (1-3): The Cubs have won two in a row after last week’s resounding 49-14 victory over Division IV Warrensville Heights. Logan Toms rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns and, for the second week in a row, Lucas didn’t attempt a pass. Graysen Jackson returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, one of four INTs for the Cubs. Toms, Zach Diehl and Aidan Culler had the other picks.

The Cougars dropped a 46-34 heartbreaker to Monroeville. Crestview running back Ayden Reymer ran for a pair of scores and has rushed for 348 yards on 87 carries. Quarterback Liam Kuhn has completed 42-of-72 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. Tyson Ringler has a team-best 17 catches for 278 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown last week. Karter Goon has 16 receptions for 265 yards and three TDs. Defensively, Ringler leads the way with 37 tackles.