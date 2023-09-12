James Herman Perry, age 91, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, at his home.

He was born December 31, 1931, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, to the late Bessie Viola (Trouton) and Floyd Perry. Jim was a veteran of the US Navy, serving 3 ½ years in Korea as a radio operator on the destroyer, USS Caperton. He was past Master of Charles Hoffman Masonic Lodge F&AM and a member of the Korean War Veterans. Jim was a member and past President of Mansfield Kiwanis. He was the parts manager at Graham Chevrolet.

On December 24, 1953, he married Betty Mae Eddy, his childhood sweetheart. Jim was a world traveler and enjoyed making memories with those he loved. Family gatherings including grandchildren and great-grandchildren were some of his favorite times.

Jim is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Perry; two daughters, Janet (David) Pritchard and Debi (Barry) Armstrong; six grandchildren, Aaron Pritchard, Matthew (Nicole) Pritchard, Sean (Candy) Armstrong, Sarah Pritchard, Amanda (John) Forbes and McKenna (Parker) Fleck; ten great-grandchildren, Teagan, Liam, Lucas, Natalie, Sawyer, Finn, Luna, Laine and twins Adler and Trey due in 2023; a sister, Ruth Twardoski; a brother, Floyd “Jay” Perry; loving caregivers, Carol and Denny Chamberlin; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Paul, Harold, John, Donald and Charles Perry; and a sister, Edna Monteleone.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be in the funeral home on Friday at 10:30 a.m. with Tim Briggs officiating. A Masonic service will immediately follow. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veteran Burial Detail. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

