Deborah K. Tschanen age 73, resident of Shelby passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, September 10, 2023 following an extended illness.

Services will not be observed. Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Funeral Home: Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory

Website: www.barkdullfuneralhome.com