Toledo St. John’s Jesuit topped River Rouge 29-22 in a tough tilt for a Michigan high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit opened with a 14-7 advantage over River Rouge through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Toledo St. John’s Jesuit and River Rouge locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-1 edge.

Recently on Aug. 25, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit squared off with Whitehouse Anthony Wayne in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.