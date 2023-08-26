Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 48-19 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne opened with a 21-7 advantage over Toledo St. John’s Jesuit through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne jumped to a 41-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Toledo St. John’s Jesuit faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Toledo St. John’s Jesuit.

