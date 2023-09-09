PLYMOUTH — Western Reserve’s undefeated football team rolled into Plymouth unblemished and rolled out the same way.

The Roughriders earned a 47-14 Firelands Conference victory in Friday night’s league opener for both schools.

The photo gallery below was provided by Diane Bemiller.

Western Reserve opened a 21-0 first-quarter lead and enjoyed a 41-6 bulge at the half.

The second half was played with a running clock as the Roughriders opened a 47-6 advantage heading to the final period.

Plymouth dropped to 2-2 (0-1). The Big Red Vikings travel to Norwalk St. Paul on Friday night.

Western Reserve is 4-0 overall, 1-0 in the conference. The Roughriders will host Mapleton next week.