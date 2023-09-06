GALION — Galion Community Theatre is welcoming the Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band to the stage.

So far, the 2023 concerts at The Galion series has seen R&B, Celtic, Classic Rock, Outlaw Country, and now Bluegrass.

Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band, previously Blue Universe, is a hard-driving bluegrass band based in north central Ohio.

The group is a collection of accomplished musicians combining their mixture of original material and bluegrass standards. Their various backgrounds and musical styles set them apart from other groups.

Lincoln Highway prides themselves on putting on an entertaining, high energy show with influences from Flatt and Scruggs and the Newgrass Revival.

“GCT can’t wait to welcome Lincoln Highway into The Galion,” says Beth Anne Jarvis, GCT Board Member. “‘Concerts at The Galion’ has been a great way for people in the area to enjoy our theatre.

“We hope that our community takes advantage of everything going on that night. We encourage folks to enjoy Third Friday in Galion that same night. With TFIG, food trucks, Uptowne businesses open late, and an energetic concert at GCT, Sept. 15 has all the

makings of a great night in Galion!”

Scott Osborne, member of the Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band, says, “There is always something for everyone at a Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band show!”

That definitely sounds like an accurate claim when you hear that their members have backgrounds in bluegrass, country, gospel, jazz, blues, and classic rock.

Osborne says, “Hang on for the ride! The banjo may be fast – very fast!”

Tickets for this concert can be purchased for $8 at www.galiontheatre.org/tickets, by calling the box office at 419-468-2662, or at the door the night of the concert.

Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band kicks off the music at GCT on Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and doors will open at 7 p.m.

This concert series is made possible by presenting sponsors, Avita Health Systems and DRM Productions.