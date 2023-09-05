ATLANTA — The son of Mansfield Senior legend Hugh Douglas was killed on Monday in a car accident, according to the Morehouse College Facebook Page.

The younger Hugh Douglas was a member of the Class of 2025 at Morehouse College.

“You were already a better man than me,” the elder Douglas said on his X (Twitter) profile page.

The Mansfield Senior grad reposted a number of photos of his son on that page on Monday, while acknowledging a plethora of fans offering prayers and support.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Linwood Avenue and Church Street in Atlanta. Christion Files Jr., a fellow Morehouse College student, was also killed in the accident, according to the school.

Douglas and Files Jr. were friends and roommates, and both were set to graduate in 2025.

Douglas was described by the school as “an exceptional student who displayed immense dedication and promise” as he pursued a business degree with a concentration in finance.

Douglas was a member of the Morehouse Business Association, an AltFinance Fellow, and a Goldman Sachs Fellow, demonstrating his commitment to excellence in his field.

He interned at Ares Management Corporation in Los Angeles over the summer, the school said.

Files, also a business major, was co-captain of the Morehouse track and field team and media chair for the Junior Class Council, according to the school. He was also known for his photography and videography skills.

“Hugh and Christion were not just friends but also roommates during their sophomore year, and their loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Morehouse family,” Kevin Booker, vice president for student services and dean of the college, said in a statement.

“During these difficult times, we must come together as a community to remember and celebrate the lives of Hugh and Christion. They leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all.”

The elder Douglas was a Mansfield Senior track and football standout who and had a storied career on the gridiron at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio.

A two-time NAIA Division I All-American, Douglas made 42 sacks in 32 games in a three-year career, turned in 13 multiple-sack games, and helped lead his team to an NAIA national championship as a sophomore. As a senior, Douglas was named Defensive Player of the Year by The Pigskin Club of Washington, D.C.

Douglas was taken in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft and was selected the Defensive Rookie of the Year by the Associated Press.

He later played for the Eagles and Jaguars and was a first-team All-Pro in 2000, a second-team All-Pro in 2002, and a three-time Pro Bowl choice. His pro football career ended in 2005 and he’s currently working as a radio personality in Philadelphia at 94 WIP.