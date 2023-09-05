MANSFIELD — The City of Mansfield has announced that due to storm line repairs it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.

Sunset Blvd. between Valley Blvd. and Glendale Blvd.

The road has been closed and is expected to reopen Monday, Sept 12.

Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate

route to avoid possible delays.

Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.