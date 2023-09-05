MANSFIELD — The City of Mansfield has announced that due to water main repairs, it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.

Bartley Avenue from Park Avenue West to Marion Avenue.

The road has been closed and is expected to reopen Thursday, Sept. 7 by the end of the workday.

Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.