MANSFIELD — The Mansfield St. Peter’s Music Series has announced the premiere program in the 2023/2024 season.
The Music Series begins this year with acclaimed violinist Andrew Sords, performing in concert with cellist Nathanael Matthews and pianist Elizabeth DeMio.
The concert features a program including works by Johannes Brahms, Clara Schumann, G.F Handel as orchestrated by Johan Halvorsen, and Dimitri Shostakovich.
The concert will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church, located at 60 South Mulberry Street in Mansfield.
Admission to the concert is free and this event is open to the public. A free will offering will be taken up to support the efforts and programs of the music series.
Additional information is available by calling the St. Peter’s Music Series at 419-524-
2572, EXT. 2113.
