MANSFIELD — A Mansfield native and 2021 Madison Comprehensive High School graduate, is the newest member of Sluss Realty.

With endless energy and an incredible personality, it’s no surprise that Gaven Remy said he’s always been urged to get into sales.

“I’m really personable and I’ve always liked the challenge of trying to learn something new,” Gaven said. “So I know I’m going to enjoy learning everything about a house and then being able to tell buyers everything about that house.”

Gaven is also now in his second year as a substitute teacher at Madison Comprehensive High School along with the middle school.

“Honestly, I’ve been a tutor ever since Kindergarten so it’s in my blood,” Gaven said. “What I like most about that position is helping and just being there for kids – making good relationships with them and being someone who can support them and believe in them when they can’t believe in themselves.”

Gaven said it’s these same principles that he’s looking forward to exhibiting with his real estate clients.

“I just really love helping people,” he said. “I have a true desire to make sure I get things right. I really enjoy working with people and that’s a big driving factor for getting into this field.”

When he’s not working, Gaven enjoys writing, reading, hiking and visiting local favorites like Nickel & Bean and Third Cup of Tea.

He’s lived in Mansfield his entire life and looks forward to showcasing the town to its greatest capacity, especially to his buyers.

“I love that Mansfield is quaint and quiet. There’s a great sense of community and I believe it’s the small businesses that really make us shine,” he said.

To work with Gaven, call 419-565-9090 or email gaven02@yahoo.com