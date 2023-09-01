INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University Pennsylvania quarterback Karst Hunter threw three touchdown passes as the No. 16 Crimson Hawks rallied for a 24-17 win over No. 12 Ashland on Thursday.

Hunter hooked up with Quinn Zinobile on a 46-yard scoring strike with 1:10 remaining in the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie.

IUP led 14-7 at the half before Ashland tied it at 14-14 on an 8-yard TD run by senior running back Dezmin Lyburtus early in the fourth quarter. The Eagles took a 17-14 lead on an 18-yard field goal by A.J. Rhodes with 8:12 remaining in the game, but the Crimson Hawks tied the score it at 17-17 on Nick Andrasi’s 27-yard field goal with 4:00 remaining.

Ashland quarterback Trevor Bycznski completed 15-of-30 passes for 101 yards, but was intercepted twice. Larry Martin rushed for 53 yards on 14 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Gei’vonni Washington added 26 yards on nine carries.

Zinobile caught a 2-yard TD pass from Hunter late in the second quarter to give the Crimson Hawks a 14-7 lead. Hunter also tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Derek Lockhart in the first quarter.

Bobby Young led the AU defense with nine tackles and an interception. Devin Prude also picked off a pass.

Hunter completed 12-of-22 passes for 222 yards for the Crimson Hawks, while Cole Laney caught three passes for 106 yards. Zinobile caught passes for 89 yards and two TDs and J.D. Younger rushed for 68 yards on 14 carries.

The Eagles managed just 189 yards of total offense while surrendering 366 yards. Each team turned the ball over twice.