Cadiz Harrison Central routs Woodsfield Monroe Central

Cadiz Harrison Central unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Woodsfield Monroe Central 8-1 Thursday in an Ohio boys soccer matchup.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off on Sept. 21, 2022 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

Recently on Aug. 26, Cadiz Harrison Central squared off with Navarre Fairless in a soccer game.

Cincinnati Princeton claims tight victory against Cincinnati Sycamore

Cincinnati Princeton finally found a way to top Cincinnati Sycamore 3-2 for an Ohio boys soccer victory at Cincinnati Sycamore High.

Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and Cincinnati Princeton squared off on Oct. 14, 2021 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

Recently on Aug. 22, Cincinnati Sycamore squared off with Dayton Centerville in a soccer game.

The Eastlake North defense stifles Madison

Defense dominated as Eastlake North pitched a 2-0 shutout of Madison on Aug. 31 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Last season, Eastlake North and Madison squared off on Sept. 27, 2022 at Eastlake North High School.

Recently on Aug. 22, Eastlake North squared off with Mentor in a soccer game.

Kenton edges past Ottawa-Glandorf in tough test

Kenton finally found a way to top Ottawa-Glandorf 2-1 on Aug. 31 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Both teams were shutout in the first half.

The Wildcats held on with a 2-1 scoring edge in the second half.

Recently on Aug. 26, Kenton squared off with Upper Sandusky in a soccer game.

Kirtland allows no points against Wickliffe

A suffocating defense helped Kirtland handle Wickliffe 4-0 for an Ohio boys soccer victory at Wickliffe High.

Last season, Wickliffe and Kirtland faced off on Aug. 25, 2022 at Kirtland High School.

Recently on Aug. 24, Kirtland squared off with Mentor Lake Catholic in a soccer game.

The Lima Shawnee defense stifles Elida

Lima Shawnee’s defense throttled Elida, resulting in a 1-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Aug. 31.

The first half gave Lima Shawnee a 1-0 lead over Elida.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Mason shuts out Cincinnati Colerain

A suffocating defense helped Mason handle Cincinnati Colerain 6-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Aug. 31.

Mogadore Field shuts out Kent Roosevelt

Defense dominated as Mogadore Field pitched a 1-0 shutout of Kent Roosevelt in Ohio boys soccer on Aug. 31.

In recent action on Aug. 24, Mogadore Field faced off against Mantua Crestwood.

Tipp City Bethel shuts out West Milton Milton-Union

A suffocating defense helped Tipp City Bethel handle West Milton Milton-Union 1-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup.

Tipp City Bethel opened with a 1-0 advantage over West Milton Milton-Union through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

In recent action on Aug. 24, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Sidney Lehman Catholic.

Warren John F. Kennedy barely beats Rootstown

Warren John F. Kennedy topped Rootstown 6-5 in a tough tilt at Rootstown High on Aug. 31 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

The last time Warren John F. Kennedy and Rootstown played in a 2-1 game on Sept. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Youngstown Ursuline.

